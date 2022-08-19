Ridiculous David Ortiz according to Larry Brown – David Ortiz ridículo según Larry Brown

“Why will we never use the masculine name Ana”…Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- Anti Tatis. Fernando Tatis Sr. said that now, with his son suspended, “millions of people will stop following baseball.” Retired reliever Jonathan Pápelbon responded to him…: “You’re wrong. The only thing they will miss is the junior’s ridiculous mane.”

But what is this? David Ortiz, crazy to appear, as usual, continues to make a fool of himself. I don’t say it, but “Larry Brown Sports”, who titled a note like this: “David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis”. They refer to what the interfect said about the consumption of “Clostebol by young Tatis.”

What Ortiz said…: “Major League Baseball needs to enforce regulations before making news like Tatis Jr.’s public. I think they did not handle the situation in the right way. We must not kill our product. We’re talking about an incredible player.”

Yes, incredible that he is so vicious. And who is Ortiz to try to give lessons in journalism and public relations? If he doesn’t have what.

Good luck. The Giants, third in the west, with 59-57, have won 19 of 21 games against the Diamondbacks, being the home club, with an average of 5.58 runs scored per date.

“The terrible thing about God is that we do not know if it is a trick of the Devil”… Anonymous.

That was how things went. There are big leaguers aspiring to earn 40 million dollars and more per season. But look at the highest paid in 1992, 30 years ago, and how much they were paid for the season:

Don Mattingly, Yankees, 3,860,000; Will Clark, Giants, 3,750,000; Dave Stewart, Athletics, 3,500,000; Mark Davis, Royals, 3,250,000; Mark Langston, Angels, 3,200,000; Robin Yount, Brewers, 3,200,000; Eric Davis, Reds, 3,100,000; Joe Carter, Padres, 3,066. 667; Rickey Henderson, Athletics, 3,000,000; Kirby Puckett, Twins, 3,000,000.

Very ineffective. With an ERA of 10.26, “see you later” was coming for Dodgers reliever Dellin Betances, who, yes, has been released.

Predictions. The East Division-leading Yankees will miss the World Series, my friends at “BetOnline.ag” predict, Jimmy Shapiro just told me. He also told me that the Series will be Dodgers-Astros, won by the guys from Los Angeles.

“What is not valued now, later we cry”… Castizo.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————-Español————————

David Ortiz ridículo según Larry Brown

“¿Por qué nunca usaremos el nombre de Ana en masculino”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- Anti Tatis. Fernando Tatis padre dijo que ahora, con su hijo suspendido, “millones de personas dejarán de seguir al beisbol”. El retirado relevista Jonathan Pápelbon, le respondió…: “Está equivocado. Lo único que dejarán de ver será la ridícula melena del junior”.

Pero ¡¿y qué es ésto? David Ortiz, loco por figurar, como de costumbre, sigue haciendo el ridículo. No lo digo yo, sino “Larry Brown Sports”, quienes titularon así una nota: “David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis”. Se refieren a lo dicho por el interfecto sobre el consumo de “Clostebol por el joven Tatis”.

Lo que dijo Ortiz…: “Major League Baseball necesita aplicar regulaciones antes de hacer públicas noticias como la de Tatis hijo. Considero que no manejaron la situación de la manera correcta. No debemos matar a nuestro producto. Hablamos de un pelotero increíble”.

Sí, increíble que sea tan vicioso. Y ¿quién es Ortiz para tratar de dar lecciones de periodismo y relaciones públicas? Si no tiene con qué.

Buena racha. Los Gigantes, terceros en el oeste, con 59-57, les han ganado, siendo home club, 19 de 21 juegos a los Diamondbacks, con promedio de 5.58 carreras anotadas por fecha.

“Lo terrible de Dios, es que ignoramos si se trata de un truco del Diablo”… Anónimo.

Así iba la cosa. Hay bigleaguers aspirantes a ganar 40 y más millones de dólares por temporada. Pero, miren a los mejor pagados en 1992, hace 30 años, y cuánto cobraban la temporada:

Don Mattingly, Yankees, 3.860.000; Will Clark, Gigantes, 3.750.000; Dave Stewart, Atléticos, 3.500.000; Mark Davis, Royals, 3.250.000; Mark Langston, Angelinos, 3.200.000; Robin Yount, Cerveceros, 3.200.000; Eric Davis, Rojos, 3.100.000; Joe Carter, Padres, 3.066. 667; Rickey Hénderson, Atléticos, 3.000.000; Kirby Puckett, Twins, 3.000.000.

Inefectivísimo. Con efectividad de 10.26, se veía venir el “hasta luego” para el relevista de los Dodgers, Dellin Betances, quien, sí, ha quedado libre.

Predicciones. Los Yankees, líderes de la División del este, no llegarán a la Serie Mundial, predicen mis amigos de “BetOnline.ag”, según acaba de informarme Jimmy Shapiro. También me dijo que la Serie será Dodgers-Astros, ganada por los muchachones de Los Ángeles.

“Lo que no se valora ahora, después se llora”… Castizo.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

