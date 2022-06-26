Rising Superstar Defends; Canelo Set For Trilogy

Matchroom Boxing

New York – Jesse Rodriguez has arrived and Saturday night in San Antonio Texas the 22-year old superstar provided boxing fans with what is to come with a thrilling stoppage over Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to defend his WBC World Super-Flyweight title at home in San Antonio, Texas, live on DAZN.

In turn, Rodriguez, the youngest world champion in boxing after winning the title in February. has his eyes on defending the title against all comers and has options. What is known,though, is his ability to become an exciting champion and at 16-0, 15 KO’s will get consideration in the pound-for-pound rankings.

He was the aggressor from the opening bell to his exciting stoppage. Rungvisai went down early in the seventh round from a left hook and Rodriguez saw his opening to finish off the challenger. In the eighth round, Rodriguez has his opponent on the ropes with a barrage of punches that put an end to the fight.

“My skills proved a point tonight,” said Rodriguez. “My team know what I am capable of and what I bring to the table, that’s why we took the fight.

“I felt I started to break him down after three rounds, the power wasn’t there from him. I knew I couldn’t stand there but we came in and put on a show. I was using my angles more, Robert kept telling me to do that and I listened.”

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hean said he will leave the options for the next flight to trainer Robert Garcia.

“San Antonio has a superstar on their hands,” “Fighters like this come around once in a generation. You are talking about some of the great fighters in Chocolatito, Juan Francisco Estrada but can you say that Jesse wouldn’t beat them. A special talent and it’s all down to the speed that Robert (Garcia) t and the team want to go. I think he can unify at any division from 108lbs to 115lbs and he’s got all the tools to become a legend of the sport. He’s a baby, he’s still learning, it was a great turnout tonight and we’re going to get bigger and bigger.”

CANELO SET FOR TRILOGY: Two fights and controversy and now the trilogy is set for Canelo Alvarez and Gennadity Golovkin. A two city press tour commenced Friday in Los Angeles and will continue Monday in New York City to officially announce the September 17 fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas that will be televised on DAZN Pay-Per -View and for all the marbles this time.

Alvarez will defend his unified super middleweight titles. Their first fight ended in a controversial Alvarez decision for the middleweight title and the second with a controversial draw. Different, though, this time, because Golovkin is fighting at 168.

Also this is a trilogy that has been discussed the past four years and words between the adversaries with insults has led to animosity. The two had a five minute stare down at their first faceoff in Los Angeles and no words were said.



Though Alvarez, the first unified champion at 168, has made it known he has no love for Golovkin. But now the stage is set for that all important boxing trilogy, the second of a two-fight deal that Alvarez has with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

The first fight saw Alvarez lose a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title, a quest to secure another belt and legacy of becoming a two division champion with the super middleweight titles still in his possession.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer at Latinosports.com Twitter@Ring786 Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso