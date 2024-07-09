Road ahead for struggling Yankees

The Yankees look to 'get right' during this six-game roadstand before the All-Star break - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — On the road again…

The road ahead for the New York Yankees, prior to Major League Baseball’s 2024 All-Star festivities in Arlington, Texas, next week, includes a six-game roadstand; three games at ‘The Trop,’ against the Tampa Bay Rays (44-46), which opens up tonight, followed by a three-game matchup at Camden Yards, vs. the Baltimore Orioles (57-33), the current leaders of the American League Eastern division.

Perhaps, ‘hitting the road’ and heading down south to St. Petersburg, Florida, and Baltimore, Maryland, clears the Bronx Bombers’ minds and gets the ball rolling back in their favor. It’s just a thought, baseball is a tricky and weird game…

One former Major League scout noted when I asked him about the Yankees’ recent struggles this past Sunday, while the Boston Red Sox were completing their 3-0 shutout on New York in the Bronx:

“What a difficult situation. They took their foot off the pedal. They need to play smarter. Poor play on the field — offensively, defensively, and mentally.”

The poor play that the former scout is referring to, has resulted in the ballclub going 5-15 in their last 20 games — to land to 55-37 overall — an abysmal slump, one difficult to imagine as the franchise was the first team in MLB to reach the 50 win plateau this season (back on June 15 — 50-22).

“It’s tough. You know, it’s never fun this way, but we all know about baseball — that it’s just a part of the game,” Yankees’ 25-year-old superstar Juan Soto, who was recently named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career, stated on the team’s rough stretch.

“It all depends on how you get out of it, how you take it everyday and come back the next day. That’s what it’s all about.”

With that mindset, Soto and the Yankees look to bounce back in Tampa Bay tonight, as New York’s southpaw Carlos Rodón (9-6, 4.45 ERA) gets the start against Rays’ right-hander Ryan Pepiot (4-5, 4.40 ERA).

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

