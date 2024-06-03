Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Monday, June 3rd – Robert Suarez Of The San Diego Padres Named The National League Reliever Of The Month For May; Emmanuel Clase Of The Cleveland Guardians Named The American League Reliever Of The Month For May

Closer Robert Suarez of the San Diego Padres has been voted the National League Reliever of the Month for May, and closer Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians has been named the American League Reliever of the Month for May. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Suarez earned his first career Reliever of the Month Award, becoming the seventh different Padres reliever to win the award (10th time overall), and the first since former teammate Josh Hader in April 2023. Clase picked up his fifth career Reliever of the Month Award following his award-winning months of August 2021, June 2022, August 2022 and September/October 2022. With the honor, Clase is the fifth reliever to win a Reliever of the Month Award on five occasions, joining Edwin Díaz (8), Hader (6), Aroldis Chapman (5) and Craig Kimbrel (5).

Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres (@robertsuarez_75)

• The 33-year-old went 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA across 12 appearances during the month, converting each of his seven save opportunities. In 12.1 innings pitched, he allowed one run on six hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts.

• Suarez, in his third Major League season, picked up his second career five-out save on May 6th at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, fanning three batters in the perfect appearance.

• The Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela native posted a career-best 20.1 consecutive scoreless innings streak across parts of 20 appearances from April 3rd-May 26th, marking the longest streak by a San Diego reliever since Brad Hand’s 24.0-inning scoreless streak in 2017.

• The Padres are 25-0 this year in games in which Suarez has appeared, marking the third-longest streak to begin a season since 1893. The streak of team wins in his appearances to start the season trails only Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley’s 52 straight in 1992 for Oakland and Greg Holland’s 29 consecutive in 2017 for Colorado.

• Suarez is a perfect 17-for-17 in save opportunities on the season, and his 17 conversions are tied with Clay Holmes of the New York Yankees for third in the Majors behind only Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals (19) and Clase (18). Of the 13 closers with at least 11 saves on the season, Suarez is the only one with a 1.000 save percentage

• The 26-year-old went 2-0 and did not allow an earned run across his 13 appearances during the month of May, converting nine of his 10 save opportunities. In 13.0 innings, Clase surrendered one unearned run on four hits with one walk and 14 strikeouts.

• The Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic native posted saves on consecutive days three times during the month, including May 5th-6th; May 20th-21st; and May 25th-26th.

• The right-hander did not allow a hit over a career-best nine consecutive appearances to start the month from May 1st-20th while permitting just one walk with nine strikeouts over that span.

• The two-time All-Star leads all Major League relievers with a 0.31 ERA on the season, having allowed just one earned run over 29.1 innings pitched, and his 18 saves pace the AL and rank second in the Majors.

• The Guardians are 28-2 on the season when Clase appears in a contest. The 2022 Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award-winner and 2023 All-MLB Second Team honoree is tied for second in the Majors with his 30 appearances in 2024.

Others receiving votes for NL Reliever of the Month included Suarez’s bullpen-mate Jeremiah Estrada (2-0, 0.77 ERA, 1 SV, 10 G, 11.2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 23 SO) of the Padres; Philadelphia Phillies teammates Matt Strahm (2-1, 0.00 ERA, 13 G, 12.0 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 17 SO) and José Alvarado (0-1, 2.13 ERA, 4 SV, 13 G, 12.2 IP, 11 H, 3 BB, 11 SO); Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen-mates Justin Martinez (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 10 G, 12.2 IP, 11 H, 6 BB, 16 SO) and Bryce Jarvis (0-1, 2.19 ERA, 11 G, 12.1 IP, 11 H, 8 BB, 6 SO); Colin Holderman (1-0, 0.77 ERA, 11 G, 11.2 IP, 5 H, 6 BB, 17 SO) of the Pittsburgh Pirates; Dylan Floro (1-1, 1.29 ERA, 14 G, 14.0 IP, 11 H, 2 BB, 9 SO) of the Washington Nationals; Ryan Helsley (0-0, 4.00 ERA, 8 SV, 9.0 IP, 10 H, 4 BB, 6 SO) of the St. Louis Cardinals; and Raisel Iglesias (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 7 SV, 10 G, 10.0 IP, 8 H, 3 BB, 7 SO) of the Atlanta Braves.

Others receiving votes for AL Reliever of the Month included Andrés Muñoz (1-0, 0.68 ERA, 7 SV, 12 G, 13.1 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 19 SO) of the Seattle Mariners; Mason Miller (0-0, 2.84 ERA, 3 SV, 9 G, 12.2 IP, 6 H, 6 BB, 23 SO) of the Oakland Athletics; and Tayler Scott (1-1, 1.17 ERA, 13 G, 15.1 IP, 8 H, 7 BB, 15 SO) of the Houston Astros.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports