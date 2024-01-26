Iconic Sports Sites in Puerto Rico: Roberto Clemente Monument located in Carolina, Puerto Rico - Image Credit: Discover Puerto Rico

The following was announced by the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, January 24th — Roberto Clemente “3,000” Exhibit Coming to loanDepot park for the 2024 Caribbean Series; loanDepot park becomes the home of the traveling exhibit consisting of a historic collection of rare photographs of the Hall of Famer

The Roberto Clemente traveling exhibit titled “3,000” will make loanDepot park – the Home of Béisbol – its next stop in celebration of the 2024 Caribbean Series. The large-scale photo exhibition, which will be located on the West Plaza, is an interactive experience of the most historic moments in Roberto Clemente’s storied Major League Baseball career. Guests attending the Caribbean Series games will have exclusive access to the exhibit.

“With loanDepot park set to make history as the first MLB venue to host the Caribbean Series, we are proud to host the ‘3,000’ exhibit for fans to enjoy the rare opportunity at the treasured photos of the Hall of Famer,” said Miami Marlins President of Business Operations Caroline O’Connor. “Roberto Clemente had a profound impact on the game, and the exhibit showcases the many qualities that made him so great – the baseball player, philanthropist, and family man.”

This exclusive, one-of-a-kind journey through the life of Puerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente will live on the West Plaza for all nine days of the tournament, giving fans an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the late humanitarian. The exhibit, which is designed to show the number 3,000 when viewed from a distance, includes images from before, during, and after the day Clemente recorded his 3,000th hit on September 30, 1972, when he became the first Latin American-born player to accomplish the feat.

The “3,000” exhibit was curated by Dennis Rivera Pichardo, Director of Photography at El Nuevo Día, which is owned by GFR Media and is the leading newspaper in Puerto Rico. The collection covers approximately 150 feet and consists of 10 bright yellow modules, with each weighing 400 pounds.

Originally debuted in the Old San Juan historical site in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the traveling exhibit made its first U.S. stop at PNC Park in September 2023. The unveiling of the museum in Pittsburgh, where Clemente spent all 18 years of his Major League career, also represented the official declaration of Roberto Clemente Day across Major League Baseball on September 15. In addition to the captivating Roberto Clemente “3,000” exhibit, this stop marks the starting point on the route of the Junte Boricua celebration in Puerto Rico during the summer of 2024 —a cultural extravaganza that unites communities, celebrating the rich tapestry of Puerto Rican heritage and fostering unity.

For more information or to buy tickets to the 2024 Caribbean Series to gain access to view the Roberto Clemente “3,000” exhibit, please visit Marlins.com/SDC.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports