ROBERTO CLEMENTE AWARD WINNERS IN NEW YORK CITY ON THURS., SEPTEMBER 15TH FOR ROBERTO CLEMENTE DAY PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE

14 Previous Recipients of Baseball’s Most Prestigious Individual Player Award to Help Honor the Legacy of the Late Hall of Famer in this 50th Anniversary Year of His Passing

Activities Include Participating in “Rise Against Hunger” Volunteer Event at Citi Field and Special Pregame Ceremony Prior to Pirates vs. Mets on FOX

WHAT:

Fourteen winners of the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One, spanning nearly every decade the Award has been given, will help Major League Baseball and the Clemente family honor the legacy of one of baseball’s greatest humanitarians on Thursday, September 15th, which is MLB’s Roberto Clemente Day presented by Capital One.

Previous Recipients of the Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One (with the year they won):

Andre Thornton (1979)

(1979) Steve Garvey (1981)

(1981) Rick Sutcliffe (1987)

(1987) Dale Murphy (1988)

(1988) Dave Stewart (1990)

(1990) Harold Reynolds (1991)

(1991) Dave Winfield (1994)

(1994) Eric Davis (1997)

(1997) Al Leiter (2000)

(2000) Jim Thome (2002)

(2002) Carlos Delgado (2006)

(2006) Carlos Beltrán (2013)

(2013) Jimmy Rollins (2014)

(2014) Curtis Granderson (2016)

The former players, which includes a collection of Hall of Famers, All-Stars, MVPs and current MLB Broadcasters, will participate in several activities developed to recognize Clemente’s indelible legacy.

All Clemente Award winners will participate in a volunteer event at Citi Field with Rise Against Hunger to package food for those in need throughout New York City. Additional participants include: Luis, Roberto Jr. and Enrique Clemente Employees from MLB and the Mets via their Latino Employee Resource Groups (SOMOS MLB and Los Mets, respectively) Executives from Capital One Prior to the nationally televised game on FOX (between the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets), the Clemente Award winners will participate in a special pregame ceremony that has been a collaboration between Major League Baseball, the Mets and the Clemente family.