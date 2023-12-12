Roberto Clemente “El Gran Humanitario”

Roberto Clemente was always giving back to those less fortunate - Image Credit: Roberto Clemente Museum

LOS ANGELES, CA — The thought of helping people in need at this time of the year crosses our minds as we gather gifts for loved ones at Christmas. But how many of us go out of our way to help those less fortunate than us? How many times will we pass a homeless person and do nothing? Some people selflessly go out of their way to aid those in need. They are not looking for publicity or adulation; they do things that will make people who need help feel like they are not forgotten.

One such amazing person who sacrificed not only his time and money but ultimately his life was the great Puerto Rican Roberto Clemente.

Clemente once said; he wanted “to be remembered as a ballplayer who gave all he had to give.” The Roberto Clemente Foundation stated, “The statement wasn’t specific to baseball. Roberto considered himself, first and foremost, a servant to humanity.”

He has inspired so many professional athletes who today have their own charities that benefit those in need. Professionals in every sport.

When his plane went down on a rescue mission on December 31, 1972, to help the people in Nicaragua following a devastating earthquake on December 23, the world lost not only one of the greatest baseball players ever but one of the most caring individuals of our time.