Roberto Clemente & the Retire 21 Campaign

SOUTH BRONX, NY — I believe that it is important that as we commemorate the 21 Days of Clemente that we should also address the issue of retiring Roberto Clemente’s #21 from all of baseball. Though Clemente’s #21 is retired in his home team, the Pittsburgh Pirates many in and out of the sports world have been organizing to retire his #21 from every team in Major League Baseball.

To this point, we believe that we need to chime in and help many understand a bit more about this growing movement. Though I personally receive much of the credit for initiating the movement to retire Clemente’s #21 because of the event we organized in Pittsburg at the 2006 All-Star weekend, the truth is that all the credit should go to a retired senior Puerto Rican activist from New York’s El Barrio named, Willie Soto. Details of that encounter are in an article I wrote in 2020 that is linked below.

Today, I am no longer steering the movement to retire Clemente’s # 21 that I helped generate national attention to when very few were addressing that issue. Today I am focusing most of my attention on building my dream, Latino Sports. However, I am proud that our work has taken root and is being promoted in several cities and circles throughout the country and in Clemente’s homeland Puerto Rico where the movement has generated a lot of momentum.

I like many others believe that Roberto Clemente’s number 21 should be retired from all major league baseball. I also know that it’s just a matter of time when that will be achieved. In the meantime, I am proud that much of our advocacy has helped MLB understand the true value of honoring Clemente which today has one of the most prestigious awards given in his name the Roberto Clemente Humanitarian Award given during the World Series. In addition, MLB has initiated Roberto Clemente Day on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15th where many players can wear # 21 on their game jersey.

One thing is clear, Roberto Clemente’s name will continue to live on in baseball history and throughout countless of countries and communities around the world for the incredible humanitarian efforts that he spearheaded always identifying with his fans and the poor working-class community during his tenure playing baseball.

ARTICLE: Roberto Clemente & #21 Is Growing & Not Going Away

We invite any of our readers to feel free to comment or contribute anything on Roberto Clemente that you would like share.

