Roberto Clemente’s Family Sued Over Allegedly Double-Selling Ballplayer’s Life Story Rights

The first Latin American ever elected into the Hall of Fame, Roberto Clemente - Image Credit: National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

Cabo Rojo, PR – Here in the homeland of the great Roberto Clemente his name many times comes up, but unfortunately is not always about the great ball players life as a superstar, a humanitarian, or the first Latino inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame. Many times, his name has resounded due to some controversy with the family administering his name rights. Most recently the Roberto Clemente Sports City complex was reclaimed by the government for its total abandonment.

The latest Clemente issue is about the family being sued for allegedly double selling Clemente’s movie rights. The following article in Variety explains the details.

