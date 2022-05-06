Róbin$on Canó received nearly 300 million$ – Cerca de 300 millone$ cobró Róbin$on Canó  

“Among the little that I do not ignore, I figure that I know how ignorant I am of many things”… J.V.-

** The Yankees will celebrate Mother’s Day the day after tomorrow, giving away a bag with the team logo to all the ladies who attend the game that afternoon, with the visiting Rangers… ** Maikel arrived from La Sabana, Litoral Central Garcia, 22, who the Royals expect, will be in the Majors next year, as a second baseman or shortstop and hitting the sticks. He’s batting 289 in double-A, Norwest Arkansas, in his sixth year in the minors… ** Now, if we’re talking about a future home-run shortstop in the Majors, that’s Matt McLain (Reds), who plays in double-A, Chattanooga Lookouts, and he has already taken out seven balls to the street. Nowadays, you have to hit well to be a shortstop…

** It’s very early, but I checked how the teams are doing in each Division and found that, for the first time in history, both New York teams and two of the five California teams are leading their groups at the same time. Before yesterday’s games they went like this: Yankees 18-7, Mets 18-9, Dodgers 16-7, Angels 16-9… ** Leaders in the other two Divisions, Brewers 17-8, Twins 15-10… Well guys, you’re doing well!

“Ignorance is cured by instruction. Now, stupidity is incurable”… Anonymous.-

“The worst thing about stupidity is that it’s free. That’s why there are so many stupid people”… Jospeh McKadew.-

** Robinson Canó, 39, was a waste in the big leagues. When he debuted at this point, in May 2005, with the Yankees, most in the press box celebrated the natural swing of the boy, then 22 years old. He had a good career, but he could have been much better. With 2,632 hits, he was the closest to 3,000 among the active… ** his problem was himself. Last year he was suspended, without fee, for the entire season, for use of the banned substance, Stanozolol. ** By releasing him, the Mets are obligated to pay him the $48 million he is signed for through next year. That sum will be added to what he has received so far, 238 million, 129 thousand 865, for a total of about 300 million. Also, the Mets have offered him a job as a hitting instructor…

“They called that poor man stupid… And he left wondering, Who is that who is ‘my request’?”… José Salazar.-

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————–Español—————————

Cerca de 300 millone$ cobró Róbin$on Canó

“Entre lo poco que no ignoro, figura que se cuán ignorante soy de muchas cosas”… J.V.-

** Los Yankees celebrarán El Día de Madre pasado mañana, obsequiando un bolso, con el logo del equipo a todas las damas que asistan al juego de esa tarde, con los Rangers de visita… ** De La Sabana, Litoral Central, llegó Maikel García, de 22 años, de quien esperan los Royals, esté en las Mayores el año que viene, como segunda base o shortstop y dando palos. Batea para 289 en doble A, Norwest Arkansas, en su sexto año por las menores… ** Ahora, si hablamos de un futuro shortstop jonronero en las Mayores, ese es Matt McLain (Rojos), quien juega en doble A, Chattanooga Lookouts, y ya ha sacado siete pelotas para la calle. Hoy día, hay que batear bien para ser shortstop…

** Es muy temprano, pero revisé cómo van los equipos en cada División y encontré que, por primera vez en la historia, son, al mismo tiempo, líderes de sus grupos los dos equipos de Nueva York y dos de los cinco de California. Antes de los juegos de ayer iban así: Yankees 18-7, Mets 18-9, Dodgers 16-7, Angelinos 16-9… ** Punteros en las otras dos Divisiones, Cerveceros 17-8, Twins 15-10… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

“La ignorancia se cura con la instrucción. Ahora, la estupidez sí que es incurable”… Anónimo.-

“Lo peor de la estupidez es que es gratis. Por eso hay tantos estúpidos”… Jospeh McKadew.-

** Robinson Canó, de 39 años, fue un desperdicio en Grandes Ligas. Cuando debutó por estas alturas, en mayo del 2005, con los Yankees, en el palco de la prensa la mayoría celebraba el swing natural del muchacho, entonces de 22 años. Tuvo una buena Carrera, pero pudo ser mucho major. Con dos mil 632 hits, era el más cercano a los tres mil entre los activos… ** Su problema fue él mismo. El año pasado fue suspendido, sin honorarios, durante toda la temporada, por uso de sustancias prohibidas, Stanozolol. ** Al dejarlo libre, los Mets están obligados a pagarle los 48 millones de dólares por los cuales está firmado hasta el año próximo. Esa suma la agregará a lo que ha cobrado hasta ahora, 238 millones, 129 mil 865, para total de cerca de 300 millones. Además, los Mets le han ofrecido un trabajo como instructor de bateo…

“A aquel pobre hombre lo llamaron estúpido… Y se fue preguntándose, ¿Quién será ese que es ‘mi pido’?”… José Salazar.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

