Rojas hit 129 shortstop Mookie – Rojas bateaba 129 Mookie shortstop

“The worst thing about television is that before its cameras, many dare to sing without being singers, to dance without being dancers and to try to make people laugh without being comedians”… Pacomio.-

The question of the week: Because ESPN and FOX need their time for other programs, they have demanded that their partner, Commissioner Rob Menfred, come up with something to lower game time to an average of two hours.

But, instead of trying to play the game like 40 years ago, when it was like that, two hours, what they do are ridiculous and inappropriate Rules or Rules modifications. But Father God does not agree with them, why?

The answer: Because on Monday, at Feanway Park, with the visiting Angels, it rained so hard on the Red Sox that the game went on for five hours and 24 minutes.

MORE RULES. The professional baseball umpire, Juan Loaiza, in Caracas, does not stop jumping in astonishment and anger at the abuses of baseball by Manfred, ESPN and FOX.

That happened now, when Juan read this: “Major League Baseball tests new Rules in the Atlantic League (Independent).

“They may put a designated runner into play, who will enter and leave the action, the same as the one replaced, as many times as the manager requires.”

What need is there of that?

“Life is a play that does not allow rehearsals. Therefore, sing, laugh, dance, cry and live intensely every moment of your life, before the curtain comes down and the play ends without applause”…Charles Chaplin.

INTERESTING. I saw and heard “Al Bate”, a program that Eddy Henríquez performs on “Caribe Sports”, from Montería, Colombia. Good information, abundant and well said…

MOOKIE SHORTSTOP. The Dodgers are second in the Division, but they play only 500 (9-9), so manager Dave Roberts has grabbed his “Savior with the Harp”, Mookie Betts, and has placed him at shortstop. The one in that position, Miguel Rojas, a native of Los Teques, bats for 129.

Mookie, a regular in the right field, has played in the other two areas of the outfield and as a second baseman, so he is on his way to appearing in all nine positions, as have the historical players, Martín Dihigo, Dagoberto Campaneris, César Tovar, Scott Sheldon, Shane Halyer, and Andrew Remine.

And Mookie said: “I will play where they need me. The mission is about the team winning.”

“The most famous and perfect known lie detector is called wife”… Pacomio.-

—————Español—————

Rojas bateaba 129 Mookie shortstop

“Lo peor de la televisión es que ante sus cámaras, muchos se atreven a cantar sin ser cantantes, a bailar sin ser bailarines y a tratar de hacer reír sin ser humoristas”… Pacomio.-

La pregunta se la semana: Porque ESPN y FOX necesitan su tiempo para otros programas, han exigido a su socio, el comisionado Rob Menfred, que invente algo para bajar el tiempo de los juegos, hasta promedio de dos horas.

Pero, en vez de tratar de jugar como hace 40 años, cuando duraban eso, dos horas, lo que hacen son ridículas e inapropiadas Reglas o modificaciones de Reglas. Pero Papa Dios no está de acuerdo con ellos, ¿por qué?

La respuesta: Porque el lunes, sobre Feanway Park, con los Angelinos de visita, les llovió a los Medias Rojas tanto, que el juego se prolongó por cinco horas y 24 minutos.

MÁÁÁÁS REGLAS. El umpire del beisbol profesional, Juan Loaiza, en Caracas, no deja de dar saltos de asombro y enojo por los abusos de Manfred, ESPN y FOX para con el beisbol.

Eso ocurrió ahora, cuando Juan leyó ésto: “Major League Baseball pone en prueba nuevas Reglas en la Atlántic League (Independiente).

“Podrán poner en juego a un corredor designado, el cual entrará y saldrá de la acción, igual que el sustituido, todas las veces que el mánager lo requiera”.

¿Qué necesidad hay de eso?

“La vida es una obra de teatro que no permite ensayos. Por eso, canta, ríe, baila, llora y vive intensamente cada momento de tu vida, antes que baje el telón y la obra termine sin aplausos”… Charles Chaplin.

INTERESANTE. Ví y oí “Al Bate”, programa que realiza, por “Caribe Sports”, Eddy Henríquez, desde Montería, Colombia. Información buena, abundante y bien dicha…

MOOKIE SHORTSTOP. Los Dodgers son segundos en la División, pero juegan sólo para 500 (9-9), así que el mánager, Dave Roberts ha echado mano a su “Salvador con el Arpa”, Mookie Betts, y lo ha colocado en el shortstop. El de esa posición, Miguel Rojas, nativo de Los Teques, batea para 129.

Mookie, regular del rightfield, ha jugado en las otras dos áreas de los jardines y como segunda base, por lo que va camino a aparecer en las nueve posiciones, como lo han hecho los históricos, Martín Dihigo, Dagoberto Campaneris, César Tovar, Scott Sheldon, Shane Halyer y Andrew Remine.

Y Mookie dijo: “Jugaré donde me necesiten. La misión se tratar que el equipo gane”.

“El más famoso y perfecto detector de mentiras conocido, se llama esposa”… Pacomio.-

