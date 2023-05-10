Ronald Acuña is not Parker or Clemente – Ronald Acuña no es Parker ni Clemente

“They tell me that the caps worn by the horses produce good luck… But, all the horses that lose races wear four”… Pacomio.

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Claudio Pizagalli, from The Bronx, asks: “Is it true that Ronald Acuña has a stronger arm than Dave Parker and Roberto Clemente, whom I didn’t see play because I’m very young? But that’s what some narrators said.”

Amigo Yayio…: Those narrators were the ones from the game on Sunday. They have to “promote” rather than “narrate.” They are obliged to say what the team owner orders, even if they deceive the viewer, because if not, they won’t get fired. Parker and Clemente’s arm power has been unique. What Acuña does have is very good shot placement. What he did was not from very far, he was halfway between right field and third base, where he sent the ball without great power, but very fast and exactly where it needed to be to tag the runner and in an 11th inning. Out! exciting and important! But nothing sensational.

Claudio A. Durán P. de Mene Mauroa, Falcón, comments: “It is in very bad taste and disrespectful for professional athletes to play with a different item of clothing than the rest of the team. In the Major Leagues they use shoes, by the way there are few with spikes, of different colors and also scandalous colors. Uniform means all the same, homogeneous”.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, asks: “If a ball falls on the ground from a pitch by the pitcher, they take it away, but if it makes contact after being hit, no. Because?. And what do they do with those balls removed from the game, do they use them in practice or do they undergo a cleaning process to reuse them?

Friend Yeyi: Any ball, thrown or hit that is stained, is taken out of play, so you don’t see if it has the stain. And yes, the withdrawals are after training.

Leo Martis of The Bronx asks, “How many have played all nine positions in a Major League game, and who’s next?”

Friend Leo: There have been five: Dagoberto Campaneris 1965, César Tovar 1968, Scott Sheldon 2000, Shane Halter 2000 and Andrew Romine 2017. It is not known who will be the sixth, because they do not usually announce it with a lot of time. But I will inform you duly.

—————Español—————

Ronald Acuña no es Parker ni Clemente

“Me dicen que los casquillos usados por los caballos producen buena suerte… Pero, todos los caballos que pierden carreras, llevan cuatro”… Pacomio.

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Claudio Pizagalli, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Cierto que Ronald Acuña tiene el brazo más potente que Dave Parker y Roberto Clemente, a quienes no ví jugar porque soy muy joven?. Pero así lo afirmaron unos narradores”.

Amigo Yayio…: Esos narradores fueron los del juego del domingo. Ellos tienen que “promover”, más que “narrar”. Están obligados a decir lo que manda el dueño del equipo, así engañen al televidente, porque si no, no los despiden. La potencia de los brazos de Parker y Clemente ha sido única. Lo que sí tiene Acuña es muy buena colocación del tiro. Lo que hizo no fue desde muy lejos, estaba a medio camino entre el right field y tercera base, donde mandó la pelota sin gran potencia, pero muy rápido y exactamente donde tenía que ser para tocar al corredor y en un inning 11. ¡Out emocionante e importante!. Pero nada sensacional.

Claudio A. Durán P. de Mene Mauroa, Falcón, comenta: “Es de muy mal gusto y una falta de respeto de los deportistas profesionales, jugar con una prenda de vestir diferente a resto del equipo. En las Grandes Ligas usan zapatos, por cierto que ya son pocos con spikes, de diferentes colores y además colores escandalosos. Uniforme significa todos iguales, homogéneo”.

Freddy Torres, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Si una pelota cae en tierra por un lanzamiento del pitcher, la retiran, pero si hace contacto después de bateada, no. ¿Por qué?. Y qué hacen con esas pelotas retiradas del juego, ¿las usan en las prácticas o las someten a algún proceso de limpieza para reutilizarlas?”.

Amigo Yeyi: Toda pelota, lanzada o bateada que se manche, es sacada de juego, así no veas tú si tiene la mancha. Y sí, las retiradas son después para los entrenamientos.

Leo Martis, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Cuántos han jugado las nueve posiciones en un encuentro de Grandes Ligas, y quién será el próximo?”.

Amigo Leo: Han sido cinco: Dagoberto Campaneris 1965, César Tovar 1968, Scott Sheldon 2000, Shane Halter 2000 y Andrew Romine 2017. No se sabe quién será el sexto, porque no suelen anunciarlo con mucho tiempo. Pero te lo informaré debidamente.

