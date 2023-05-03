Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves named April’s National League Player of the Month

The following press release was published on MLB.com on Wednesday May 3, 2023.
All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves has been named the National League Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet for April.
Acuña claimed his second career NL Player of the Month Award, previously winning in April 2021, and is the first Braves player to win the honor since his All-Star teammate Austin Riley in July 2022.
- The three-time All-Star batted .352 (38-for-108) with 23 runs scored, nine doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI, 16 walks, 13 stolen bases, a .440 on-base percentage and a .546 slugging percentage over 27 games played.
- The 25-year-old reached base safely in 26 of his 27 games played, hit safely in 20 games and scored at least one run in 17 contests. His 55 times on base during the month were two more than the next closest player (Chapman).
- Acuña recorded a double in the first inning on April 25th against Miami, marking his 16th time on base to lead off a game this season (14 hits; two walks). His 14 hits in the opening frame through the first month were the most in the Majors.
- The 2018 NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year stole his Major League-leading 13th base of the season on April 25th, which marked the most by any player through 24 team games since Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton (13) in The stolen base was the 120th of Acuña’s career, making him the fastest player in Major League history (538 games played) to reach both 120 stolen bases and 120 home runs, surpassing Eric Davis, who accomplished the feat in 559 games.
- The Venezuela native recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season on April 17th and enters play today with six overall, tied for the Major League lead after registering six such games all of last season.
- Acuña registered 31 hits through the team’s first 20 games of the season, marking the most by a Braves player since Hall of Famer Chipper Jones had 34 in 2008, when he claimed the NL Batting Title.
- The two-time Silver Slugger Award winner collected five multi-hit efforts in the first 10 games of the season, and along with Matt Olson, the pair became the first Braves teammates to accomplish that feat within the same season since Jones and Jeff Blauser in 1997.
