RONALD ACUÑA JR. OF THE ATLANTA BRAVES NAMED JUNE’S NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Major League Baseball’s leading vote-getter for the upcoming Midsummer Classic Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves has been named the National League Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet for June, and American League leading vote-getter Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has unanimously been voted the American League Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet for May.
Acuña Jr. claimed his third career NL Player of the Month Award and his second of the 2023 campaign after winning for April (also April 2021). Now a four-time All-Star, Acuña is the second player in Braves history to win three Player of the Month Awards, joining Dale Murphy (6). In addition, he is the second Braves player to win a pair of monthly awards in the same season, joining Andruw Jones (June and August, 2005). Ohtani also won his third career AL Player of the Month Award after previously winning in June and July of his MVP Award-winning 2021 season.
Ohtani, who is headed to his third Midsummer Classic later this month, is responsible for the last three monthly honors for an Angels player following his teammate Mike Trout’s win in September 2018. Only Trout has taken home more Player of the Month Awards (5) than Ohtani in Angels history.
Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves (@ronaldacunajr13)
• The 25-year-old outfielder hit .356 (37-for-104) with nine home runs, 22 RBI, seven doubles, 26 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, a .683 slugging percentage and a .429 on-base percentage in 25 games played during June.
• Acuña hit safely in 23 games, scored a run in 18 contests and drove in at least one run in 13 games, leading Atlanta to a 21-4 mark in June, including wins in 14 of their final 15 contests of the month.
• The 2018 NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award winner closed out his award-winning month with his 20th homer of the season and his NL-best 37th stolen base of the year in Friday night’s victory over the visiting Miami Marlins to become the first player with at least 20 homers and 35 stolen bases before the All-Star break.
• Acuña also singled to lead off Friday’s game, marking the 41st time he’s reached base safely to lead off a game in 2023. His .444 batting average (32-for-72) in the first inning through June is on pace for the second-highest single-season average in the first inning in the last 50 seasons, behind only Hall of Famer Larry Walker’s .453 mark in 1999.
• The Venezuela native slugged a pair of homers on June 27th in a 6-2 win over the visiting Minnesota Twins for his first multihomer performance of the season. Over a four-game span from June 10th-14th, Acuña registered three contests with three RBI, going 8-for-19 (.421) across the four games.
• The two-time All-MLB Second Team selection entered July having reached base safely a Major League-best 153 times, and in 74 of his 81 games played. The 153 times on base were the most by a Braves player through 81 team games since Murphy (159) in 1987. The two-time Silver Slugger Award winner also entered July on pace for 40 home runs and 74 stolen bases with no player in Major League history ever reaching at least 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a single season.
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (@shoheiohtani)
• The 28-year-old two-way superstar hit .394 (41-for-104) with 15 home runs, 29 RBI, seven doubles, three triples, 27 runs scored, four stolen bases, a .952 slugging percentage and a .492 on-base percentage in his 27 games played.
• Ohtani, who has been an All-MLB selection as both a hitter and a pitcher in each of the last two seasons, hit safely in each of his final eight games of the month and drove in at least one run in seven of the eight contests. The stretch included a trio of three-hit games on June 23rd at Colorado and June 27th-28th at home against the Chicago White Sox.
• The 2018 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award winner slugged five homers over his final five contests in June, including a two-homer effort in a 4-2 win over Chicago on June 27th. His performance, which also came with 10 strikeouts on the mound, gave him 15 career multi-homer games and 22 career outings with at least 10 strikeouts, and he became the first AL player to hit multiple home runs and have at least 10 strikeouts in the same game since Cleveland’s Pedro Ramos on July 31, 1963.
• Ohtani, who also connected on two homers in a 9-6, 12-inning win at Texas on June 12th, registered multiple RBI in back-to-back contests on three occasions during the month: June 9th-10th vs. Seattle; June 14th-15th at Texas; and June 17th-18th at Kansas City.
• His 493-foot homer on Friday night in the final contest of the month marked the longest homer hit in the Majors this season and the longest of his career. In addition, he became the fourth player in AL history to hit at least 15 home runs in June, joining Hall of Famer Babe Ruth (1930 Yankees), Bob Johnson (1934 A’s) and Roger Maris (1961 Yankees).
• The Oshu, Japan native set a new Angels record for home runs in a month with his 15 round-trippers and he entered July with a Major League-best 30 blasts on the season.
• Ohtani also went 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA across five starts on the mound in June, collecting 37 strikeouts over 30.1 innings pitched.
Others receiving votes for NL Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet included 2023 All-Star starting second baseman Luis Arraez (.406, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 5 2B, 17 R, .509 SLG, .448 OBP) of the Marlins, who leads the Majors with a .389 batting average; and a pair of Acuña Jr.’s Braves teammate, including fellow 2023 All-Star Matt Olson (.272, 11 HR, 25 RBI, 4 2B, 1 3B, 19 R, .650 SLG) and outfielder Eddie Rosario (.325, 9 HR, 22 RBI, 3 2B, 1 3B, 18 R, .711 SLG, .404 OBP).
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 1 hour ago
RONALD ACUÑA JR. OF THE ATLANTA BRAVES NAMED JUNE’S NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET
Major League Baseball’s leading vote-getter for the upcoming Midsummer Classic Ronald Acuña Jr. of...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Pirates Looking To Sink The Dodgers
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Pirates are coming to Los Angeles after a three-game...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
MLB and Seattle Mariners announce full 2023 All-Star Week schedule of community, youth & cultural events
Midsummer Classic Celebrations Will Have Community Impact, Provide Fun Experiences and Educate about Baseball’s...
-
Sports/ 13 hours ago
Carroll’s Column: Steve Cohen’s Input on 2023 Mets
NEW YORK — As we gear up towards the All-Star Break with less than...