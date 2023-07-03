RONALD ACUÑA JR. OF THE ATLANTA BRAVES NAMED JUNE’S NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (@shoheiohtani)

• The 28-year-old two-way superstar hit .394 (41-for-104) with 15 home runs, 29 RBI, seven doubles, three triples, 27 runs scored, four stolen bases, a .952 slugging percentage and a .492 on-base percentage in his 27 games played.

• Ohtani, who has been an All-MLB selection as both a hitter and a pitcher in each of the last two seasons, hit safely in each of his final eight games of the month and drove in at least one run in seven of the eight contests. The stretch included a trio of three-hit games on June 23rd at Colorado and June 27th-28th at home against the Chicago White Sox.

• The 2018 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award winner slugged five homers over his final five contests in June, including a two-homer effort in a 4-2 win over Chicago on June 27th. His performance, which also came with 10 strikeouts on the mound, gave him 15 career multi-homer games and 22 career outings with at least 10 strikeouts, and he became the first AL player to hit multiple home runs and have at least 10 strikeouts in the same game since Cleveland’s Pedro Ramos on July 31, 1963.

• Ohtani, who also connected on two homers in a 9-6, 12-inning win at Texas on June 12th, registered multiple RBI in back-to-back contests on three occasions during the month: June 9th-10th vs. Seattle; June 14th-15th at Texas; and June 17th-18th at Kansas City.

• His 493-foot homer on Friday night in the final contest of the month marked the longest homer hit in the Majors this season and the longest of his career. In addition, he became the fourth player in AL history to hit at least 15 home runs in June, joining Hall of Famer Babe Ruth (1930 Yankees), Bob Johnson (1934 A’s) and Roger Maris (1961 Yankees).

• The Oshu, Japan native set a new Angels record for home runs in a month with his 15 round-trippers and he entered July with a Major League-best 30 blasts on the season.

• Ohtani also went 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA across five starts on the mound in June, collecting 37 strikeouts over 30.1 innings pitched.