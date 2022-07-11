Ronald Acuña Jr. Top NL All Star Vote Getter

Ronald Acuña Jr. Top vote getter for NL All Star team/ Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. So what is Major League Baseball without Latin American baseball players? On the 2022 All-Star roster there are 26 Latinos. 11 from the Dominican Republic, 8 from Venezuela, 2 each from Cuba and Puerto Rico, and one each from Aruba, the Bahamas and Mexico.

The top vote getter from the National League was Ronald Acuña Jr. from the Atlanta Braves. He has 57 hits in 53 games and is batting .274 with 8 HR. Acuña is the first player to lead his league in All-Star voting in consecutive years since Albert Pujols did it in 2009.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the only first-year All-Star in the NL starting lineup, and the first-ever All-Star from the Bahamas. He leads NL second basemen in homers (14), RBIs (45) and stolen bases (12).

This is just scratching the surface of all the talent that Latinos bring to Major League Baseball. What would this billion dollar business be like without them? It’s quite obvious, lot less.

