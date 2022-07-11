Los Angeles, California. So what is Major League Baseball without Latin American baseball players? On the 2022 All-Star roster there are 26 Latinos. 11 from the Dominican Republic, 8 from Venezuela, 2 each from Cuba and Puerto Rico, and one each from Aruba, the Bahamas and Mexico.
The top vote getter from the National League was Ronald Acuña Jr. from the Atlanta Braves. He has 57 hits in 53 games and is batting .274 with 8 HR. Acuña is the first player to lead his league in All-Star voting in consecutive years since Albert Pujols did it in 2009.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the only first-year All-Star in the NL starting lineup, and the first-ever All-Star from the Bahamas. He leads NL second basemen in homers (14), RBIs (45) and stolen bases (12).
This is just scratching the surface of all the talent that Latinos bring to Major League Baseball. What would this billion dollar business be like without them? It’s quite obvious, lot less.
“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Sports/ 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuña Jr. Top NL All Star Vote Getter
Los Angeles, California. So what is Major League Baseball without Latin American baseball players?...
-
Boxing/ 7 hours ago
Vargas Adds To Mexican Parade Of Champions
New York- Canelo Alvarez has company as Ray Vargas became a two-division champion from...
-
Sports/ 13 hours ago
Letters from Beyond.- Arch Ward’s to A. Judge and G. Stanton / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Arch Ward para A. Judge y G. Stanton
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My most admired Aaron and Giancarlo…: I imagine you...
-
Baseball/ 20 hours ago
ROSTERS ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2022 ALL-STAR GAME PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD
Yankees Send MLB-High Six Players to Midsummer Classic; Braves Have NL-Best Five; Astros Also...