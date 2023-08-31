Ronny Mauricio is heading to The Show

Ronny Mauricio, Welcome to the Show - Image Credit: New York Mets/MLB

FLUSHING, NY — IT IS RONNY’S TIME!

Just as the dust began to settle in New York this past Wednesday evening, with the Yankees calling up Jasson Domínguez, the Mets promoted their own highly coveted prospect Ronny Mauricio — a versatile and dynamic 22-year-old, who is ranked No. 4 within the Mets farm system and No. 91 overall on MLB’s Top-100 Prospect Pipeline List.

“It would mean the world to me. It’s my dream to play Major League Baseball,” Mauricio recently said in a Syracuse Triple-A interview.

Well, that lifelong dream has finally come to fruition…

The Dominican Republic native, born in San Pedro de Macoris, listed at 6-foot-3 and 166 pounds, is set to make his MLB debut this weekend as the Mets host the Mariners for a three-game series at Citi Field.

Ronny Mauricio is a living fire emoji right now. pic.twitter.com/0pPyk9iu5s — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) August 30, 2023

ROAD TO THE SHOW

In July of 2017 at the age of 16, Mauricio put pen to paper by signing with the Mets for $2.1 million. He began his road to the show in Rookie-Ball, blooming as an everyday shortstop, and well-versed switch-hitter.

However, throughout the course of the 2023 season in Syracuse Triple-A, Mauricio took less shortstop reps, and more at second base, third base as well as in left-field — due to the multiple-time Gold Glove winner and former LatinoMVP award winner Francisco Lindor manning the SS role for the long-term in Queens.

“It’s been difficult, because I only played shortstop (earlier),” Mauricio explained through a team-interpreter. “So to try new positions at this level and not really knowing what to do has been a little frustrating. But just learning and getting better as the season goes on, it feels like I’m making strides toward the right direction.”

“I’m trying to learn things on the fly. I feel like I’m doing a good job, but it’s a learning process.”

Most certainly, making strides toward the right direction, especially at-the-plate. Prior to the call-up, in his last 10 games at Syracuse Triple-A, Mauricio posted a .357/.438/.738 slash line with four HR, eight RBI and three stolen bases. Furthermore, here are Mauricio’s statistics for the 2022 and 2023 season:

2022: Double-A with Binghamton Rumble Ponies in 123 games at SS and DH

.259 batting average, .296 OBP, 26 HR, 89 RBI, 20 stolen bases, 24 walks

2023: Triple-A with Syracuse Mets in 116 games at 2B, SS, 3B, LF and DH

.292 batting average, .346 OBP, 23 HR, 71 RBI, 24 stolen bases, 35 walks

A multi-dimensional athlete, who can post in both sides of the batter’s box and play several defensive positions — adds spice and new elements of youth to a Mets team (61-73), sitting in sole possession of last place in the National League Eastern division.

Plus, with how things turned out for New York, giving Mauricio the opportunity to adjust to the Big Leagues while showcasing himself in front of Mets faithful for the remainder of the season, is the best option for 2023, 2024 and so on.

🚨 Ronny Mauricio Homer Alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/SQocEa7ymS — New York Mets (@Mets) March 12, 2023

Although, the Mets have not yet made the news official, several reports have surfaced from credible sources. In addition, MLB team-rosters expand this coming Friday September 1, so expect Mauricio in Flushing, Queens this weekend.

It is Ronny’s time!

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

