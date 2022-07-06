Rookie Ryan Pepiot Too Much For Rockies

Ryan Pepiot stymies Rockies/MLB/LatinoSports

Los Angeles, California. The Colorado Rockies have won each of the first two series of the season against the Dodgers, their first time winning consecutive series against Los Angeles since 2018. Down 1-0 in this 3 game series they send out Germán Márquez, San Felix, Venezuela to get a needed win.

But Márquez could not keep LA off of the bases. The Dodgers were jumping on his first pitch for big hits tonight. One, a 2 run HR by Max Muncy in the second inning and a solo blast by Mookie Betts in the third and a triple to Gavin Lux in inning 5, all on the first pitch. He left with a line of 6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs all earned, 3 walks and 2 HRs. He threw 104 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Dodgers Ryan Pepoit who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City today, started for LA. He is another one of the many good prospects the Dodgers have in their deep system. That’s all because of good scouting and even better player development. Something you can trace back to the days of Dodger president and GM Branch Rickey in the 1940’s.

Pepoit showed good mound presence with both command and control on all his pitches. His line was 5 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk and 6 strikeouts, leaving with a 4-1 lead. Good teams find ways to win. Tonight the Dodgers used their long arm to bring up Pepoit. This organization is a well oiled machine with plenty of depth.

With this 5-2 Dodger win tonight, Colorado will not win this series and has now gone 9-27 at Dodger Stadium since 2018, winning only two of 11 series over that span.

From D.J. Savere spinning his music, kids running the bases every Sunday, Taco Tuesdays complete with a Mariachi band and fireworks every Friday night, Dodger Stadium is an amazing place to attend a Major League game. And then the icing on the cake, they win a lot. This organization has been putting winning teams on the field since landing in LA from Brooklyn in 1958. A .545 percentage and 5548 wins means they are more likely to send their fans home happy. They usually have over 52,000 in the ballpark every game. And why not?