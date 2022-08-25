Rookies get paid more than Prez. Joe Biden – Los novatos cobran más que el del Pte. Joe Biden

“The serious situation of our young people today, who do not want to be educated but famous”… Ana María Polo.

“The problem is that we do not want to be useful, but important”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: The Dodgers appear to be flying into the October ball, with an outrageous 85-37 record, and 18.5 games out of second-place Padres. What would the Dodgers rotation be in the postseason?

The answer…: Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Clayton, Kershaw, Andrew Heaney and, just in case, Tyler Anderson.

Between Ruth and the President. These days we are amazed at how much bigleaguers get paid. But in 1930, the second year of the terrible depression, Babe Ruth received 80,000 dollars from the Yankees, which was so much that it exceeded President Herbert Hoover’s fees, 75,000.

So a diligent reporter asked Ruth:

“What do you think of his salary, higher than that of the President?”

And Ruth, smiling, answered:

“Well, last year I had a better season than him.”

And now, be amazed. The fees of the current President of the United States, Joe Biden are $400,000 per year, less than those of a Major League rookie, $700,000 for each six-month season.

The fight in Chicago. The guerilla maracayero, Elvis Andrus, fired in Oakland, picked up by the White Sox, had three hits in his first 12 at-bats with the new team, for 250.

“The old sentence says that ‘crime does not pay’. But, then, what do lawyers live on?”… Dick Secades.-

He was a bigleaguer and is very sexual. Kenny Lofton, that player who flew between the bases, faces a very serious lawsuit. They accuse him of circulating sexual photographs of his employees and of himself.

This is life. Rays pitcher Corey Kluber has a 6.28 ERA, but he has been extraordinary against the Japanese Shohei Ohtani (1 hit in 10 at-bats) and Kurt Suzuki (10 nil).

Angels for sale. Owner Arturo Moreno, tired of paying very high salaries without reaching the postseason, and put his Angels of Anaheim up for sale.

Moreno, 76, acquired the Disneyworld franchise in 2003 for $180 million. He has not disclosed how much he is selling it for. He said that he will listen to offers.

“Even in the animal kingdom there is machismo…: We always say ‘horse racing’, even when many mares also run… Dick Secades.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Los novatos cobran más que el del Pte. Joe Biden

“Grave situación la de nuestros jóvenes de hoy, quienes no quieren ser instruídos sino famosos”… Ana María Polo.

“El problema es que no queremos ser útiles, sino importantes”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Los Dodgers parecen volar hacia la pelota de octubre, con el escandaloso record de 85-37, y a 18.5 juegos de los segundos, Padres. ¿Cuál sería la rotación Dodgers en postemporada?

La respuesta…: Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Clayton, Kershaw, Andrew Heaney y, por si acaso, Tyler Anderson.

Entre Ruth y el Presidente. Por estos días nos asombramos ante cuánto cobran los bigleaguers. Pero en 1930, segundo año de la terrible depresión, Babe Ruth cobraba de los Yankees 80 mil dólares, lo que era tanto, que superaba los honorarios del Presidente Herbert Hoover, 75 mil.

Por eso, un diligente reportero le preguntó a Ruth:

“¿Qué opina de su sueldo, superior al del Presidente?”.

Y Ruth, sonriente, respondió:

“Pues, el año pasado tuve mejor temporada que él”.

Y ahora, asómbrate. Los honorarios del actual Presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden son $ 400.000 por año, inferiores a los de un novato en Grandes Ligas, $ 700.000 por cada temporada de seis meses.

La lucha en Chicago. El maracayero enguerrillado, Elvis Andrus, despedido en Oakland, recogido por los Medias Blancas, bateó tres hits en sus primeros 12 turnos con el nuevo equipo, para 250.

“Dice la vieja sentencia que ‘el crímen no paga’. Pero, entonces, ¿de qué viven los abogados?”… Dick Secades.-

Era bigleaguer y es muy sexual. Kenny Lofton, aquel pelotero que volaba entre las bases, enfrenta una demanda muy seria. Lo acusan de hacer circular fotografías sexuales de empleadas suyas y de él mismo.

Así es la vida. El lanzador de los Rays, Corey Kluber, tiene efectividad de 6.28, pero ha sido extraordinario frente a los japoneses, Shohei Ohtani (un hit en 10 turnos) y Kurt Suzuki (de 10 cero).

Angelinos en venta. El propietario Arturo Moreno, se cansó de pagar muy altos salarios sin llegar a la postemporada, y puso en venta sus Angelinos de Anahéim.

Moreno, de 76 años, adquirió la franquicia de Disneyworld en 2003, por 180 millones. No ha revelado por cuánto la vende. Dijo que oirá ofertas.

“Hasta en el reino animal hay machismo…: Siempre decimos ‘carreras de caballos’, aún cuando también corren muchas yeguas… Dick Secades.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

