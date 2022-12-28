Rose should be in Cooperstown by now. – Rose debería estar ya en Cooperstown.

“What I don’t like about dreams is that they only happen to me when I’m asleep”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thank you.

Willian (like this, with n) Bello, from Tampa, asks: “How and why did cricket come to the Dominican Republic, but it has never reached Colombia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Mexico, Panama, or the other Latin American countries? ?”.

Friend with N instead of M: Cricket is played in most of our countries. In Venezuela I saw many of these competitions and Englishmen participated, as well as natives of Venezuela. But it is not a street sport, like baseball or soccer, but exclusive to social clubs, so it is not popular, its activities are not widely known.

Douglas Terán, from Caraballeda, opines: “Pete Rose should already be in the Hall of Fame, because Ferguson Jenkins is, who was sentenced for trying to introduce drugs into his country, Canada; and Orlando Cepeda, twice convicted of drug possession; and Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker, sold to gamblers, according to their own letters. I think the Reds organization has its share of negligence in the Rose matter.”

Rigoberto Bastidas, from Madrid, asks: “Is it true that Europe was where baseball was invented?”

Friend Rigo: Baseball was not invented anywhere. Some religious rites of the Egyptian pharaohs, which consisted of throwing, batting and fielding a ball, were celebrated three thousand years before Christ, now more than five thousand years ago, in Cairo, in honor of the God Osiris, to ask for fertility in the field and of the women.

According to hieroglyphs found by university researchers, such a ceremony was copied in places like Ukraine, Poland, Germany, Denmark, England.

The English considered that this was a sport and created cricket, later rounders, rondá or la quemada, which European emigrants brought with them when they fled from religious persecution to the north-eastern coast of the United States.

They played in different ways, but always pitching, batting, running and fielding, until in 1846, members of a New York social club called the Knickerbokers wrote the first Rules for their games.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————–Español—————

Rose debería estar ya en Cooperstown

“Lo que no me gusta de los sueños es que sólo me ocurren cuando estoy dormido”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Willian (así, con n) Bello, de Tampa, pregunta: “¿Cómo y por qué que llegó el cricket a Dominicana, pero nunca ha llegado a Colombia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, México, Panamá, ni a los demás países de Latinoamérica?”.

Amigo con N en vez de M: El cricket sí se juega en la mayoría de nuestros países. En Venezuela ví muchas de esas competencias y participaban ingleses, igual que nativos de Venezuela. Pero no se trata de un deporte callejero, como el beisbol o el fútbol, sino exclusivo de clubes sociales, por lo que no es popular, no se conocen mucho sus actividades.

Douglas Terán, de Caraballeda, opina: “Pete Rose ya debería estar en el Hall de la Fama, porque lo está Ferguson Jenkins, quien fue sentenciado por tratar de introducir drogas en su país, Canadá; y Orlando Cepeda, dos veces convicto por posesión de drogas; y Ty Cobb y Tris Speaker, vendidos a los apostadores, según lo dicen cartas escritas por ellos mismos. Creo que la organización de los Rojos, tiene su cuota de negligencia en el asunto Rose”.

Rigoberto Bastidas, de Madrid, pregunta: “¿Cierto que en Europa fue donde se inventó el beisbol?”

Amigo Rigo: El beisbol no se inventó en ninguna parte. Unos ritos religiosos de los faraones egipcios, los cuales consistían en lanzar, batear y fildear una pelota, eran celebrados tres mil años antes de Cristo, hace ahora más de cinco mil años, en El Cairo, en honor al Dios Osiris, para pedirle fertilidad en el campo y de las mujeres.

Según jeroglíficos encontrados por investigadores universitarios, tal ceremonia fue copiada en sitios como Ukrania, Polonia, Alemania, Dinamarca, Inglaterra.

Los ingleses consideraron que eso era un deporte y crearon el cricket, más tarde el rounders, rondá o la quemada, que trajeron consigo los emigrantes europeos cuando huían de la persecución religiosa hacia la costa nor-oriental de Estados Unidos.

Jugaban en diferentes formas, pero siempre lanzando, bateando, corriendo y fildeando, hasta que en 1846, miembros de un club social de Nueva York, llamado los Knickerboker, escribieron las primeras Reglas para sus juegos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

