The following was published on Remezcla.com by Kiko Martinez — Sammis Reyes, the First Chilean-Born NFL Player, Joins Mundo NFL
NFL player Sammis Reyes has joined the Mundo NFL family. He becomes the first Chilean-born player in NFL history to be a part of their on-air talent roster.
Mundo NFL is the official source for NFL news focused on a Latine audience. For Mundo NFL, Reyes will be featured on the weekly series, NFL Cultura with Sammis Reyes where he will share his experiences during his time playing professional football.
“As a Latino athlete and former NFL player, I am no stranger to adversity, and whether it was transitioning from basketball to football or competing for playing time, challenges have been my prime motivator in life,” Reyes, 28, said in a statement.
Reyes continued: “This new challenge of creating content is different than what I have done before, but the prospect of connecting with this growing fan base is a true honor. I am thankful for the opportunity to join Mundo NFL and eager to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be an NFL player while engaging with them through unique content opportunities.”
Born in Talcahuano, Chile, Reyes made his professional NFL debut as a member of the Washington Commanders in October 2021. He then signed with the Chicago Bears in 2022 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. He retired from the league this past summer.
“Sammis is a talented young professional with first-hand experience of being not just a Latino player in the NFL, but the first Chilean player in the league,” Javier Farfan, NFL cultural strategist, said in a statement. “His knowledge of the game and what it’s like to perform at the highest levels of the sport will provide unique insight for our fans in an educational and informative way. We look forward to Sammis sharing his stories and expanding the reach of our game to Latinos everywhere.”
Learn more about Mundo NFL at NFL.com/Mundo.
