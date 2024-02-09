MIAMI, FL — While here in Miami covering the Caribbean Series our friend and collaborator, José De Jesus Ortiz, Founder & Editor in Chief of Our Esquina shared an article that I want to also share with our readers. This is the story of a young Latino, Caleb Sanchez from San Antonio who chose to attend Columbia University in New York City.
Latino Sports likes to promote Latinos in sports, especially young Latinos who are not in the national sports news radar. Therefore, we invite our readers to read this inspiring article. Who knows, this young man might be a future starting quarterback in some top NFL team, and you could always remember you read about him when he was in High School.
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Football/ 7 hours ago
San Antonio Hight School student coming to Columbia U on Football scholarship
MIAMI, FL — While here in Miami covering the Caribbean Series our friend and...
-
Baseball/ 15 hours ago
The Orioles’ Pitching Continues to Get Ready – Sigue Armándose el Pitcheo de Los Orioles
“No one is hated by the incapable as much as someone who tells the...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Outside the foul poles – Bits from the Caribbean Series #2
MIAMI, FL — We have been covering much of the Caribbean Series baseball action...
-
Baseball/ 2 days ago
Manuel Margot – Ride Em Cowboy!
LOS ANGELES, CA — When the Dodgers traded with the Tampa Bay Rays for...