Sandy Alcántara receives 2022 National League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award

Sandy Alcántara receives his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award from Latino Sports South Florida Representative German DuBois III at loanDepot park - Image Credit: Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins

IT’S SANDY’S WORLD, WE’RE JUST LIVING IN IT!

This past ‘Taco Tuesday,’ prior to the Mets-Marlins game at loanDepot Park, Sandy Alcántara, Miami’s flame-throwing ace, was presented with his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award by Latino Sports South Florida representative German DuBois III.

The LatinoMVP is recognized as the most prestigious and oldest award exclusively given to Latino baseball players, dating back to 1990. Several players and coaches over the years have compared the career milestone to winning a ‘Latin Grammy.”

The 28-year-old Alcántara, reigning from Azua, Dominican Republic, was the overwhelming selection for the 2022 NL LatinoMVP Pitcher Award, finishing as a near unanimous winner throughout the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association voting process — defeating Ranger Suárez of the Philadelphia Phillies, Carlos Rodón of the San Francisco Giants (now with New York Yankees), Edwin Díaz of the New York Mets, and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Alcántara finished his 2022 LatinoMVP campaign with the following numbers:

2.28 ERA (2nd among National League starting pitchers)

207 Strikeouts (4th among National League starting pitchers)

228.2 Innings Pitched (Led MLB among pitchers)

Six Complete Games (Led MLB among pitchers, totaled more than any other MLB franchise in 2022)

24 Quality Starts (2nd among National League starting pitchers

Absurd numbers across the board for Alcántara, who month-by-month instilled his dominance out on the mound as an old-school-type of gunslinger.

Furthermore, when Latino Sports revealed the LatinoMVP news to Alcántara, he said: “I’m very happy, very happy for that opportunity… very happy for this blessing.”

“It (the LatinoMVP Award) signifies a lot that we, Latino players, are here in this sport. A sport that provides us many prizes, prizes that at the end of the day, we must earn. I won it and again, thanks to all of those who voted for me. I hope it will not just be this one time.”

“This means a lot, something that God sent.”

On behalf of all of us here at Latino Sports, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, and Major League Baseball, we’d like to congratulate Sandy on his LatinoMVP career milestone!

MARK THOSE CALENDARS: 33rd Annual LatinoMVP Award Presentation Schedule!

September 15th (Roberto Clemente Day) — New York Mets, Citi Field: Edwin Díaz, N.L. LatinoMVP Relief/Closer and Cleveland Guardians, Progressive Field: Emmanuel Clase, A.L. LatinoMVP Relief/Closer

September 17th — Seattle Mariners, T-Mobile Park: Julio Rodríguez, A.L LatinoMVP Rookie

September 19th — Miami Marlins, loanDepot Park: Sandy Alcántara, N.L. LatinoMVP Pitcher

September 20th — New York Yankees, Yankee Stadium: Nestor Cortes, A.L. LatinoMVP Pitcher

September 22th — Houston Astros, Minute Maid Park: Yordan Álvarez, A.L. LatinoMVP

September 23rd — San Diego Padres, Petco Park: Manny Machado, N.L. LatinoMVP

To Be Announced — Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park: Oneil Cruz, N.L. LatinoMVP Rookie

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports