Connect with us

Soccer

Santiago Giménez’s late strike earns Mexico ninth Gold Cup crown

Mexico celebrates after winning the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday July 16th - Image Credit: Concacaf/Twitter

The following article was published on Concacaf.com on Sunday, July 16th — Santiago Giménez’s late strike earns Mexico ninth Gold Cup crown

LOS ANGELES, California – Mexico are champions of the Concacaf Gold Cup for a ninth time, as Santiago Giménez struck for a dramatic late winner to deliver Mexico a 1-0 victory over Panama in the 2023 Gold Cup Final on Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Just minutes into the match as second half substitute, Giménez scored in the 88’ with a sensational strike to seal the title for Mexico.

There were few chances for either side in the opening half hour. Panama FW Ismael Diaz had an early look at goal in the second minute, but was unable to get off a clean shot, while Mexico’s Uriel Antuna shot right at Panama GK Orlando Mosquera in the 12’.

As far as true scoring threats, the biggest one of the first 45 minutes for Mexico did not arrive until the 42’ when a Luis Romo cross from the right wing was dummied, allowing a clean, sweeping shot from Orbelin Pineda that was saved by Mosquera. Henry Martin was there for the follow up on the doorstep, but again Mosquera came up big.

As for Panama, a shot from Anibal Godoy that bounced wide past outstretched Mexico GK Guillermo Ochoa in first half stoppage time served as the best opportunity for Los Canaleros.

Panama stayed strong and almost found a goal late on when Edgar Barcenas swung a shot wide in the 87’.

The decisive moment would come a minute later in the 88’, as Giménez, introduced into the game just minutes earlier, received a pass from Pineda with his back to goal, spun around the defender, charged toward net and slotted home a left-footed finish he’ll never forget, earning Mexico the dramatic 1-0 triumph.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Soccer

en English
en Englishit Italianes Spanish