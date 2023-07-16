Mexico celebrates after winning the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday July 16th - Image Credit: Concacaf/Twitter

The following article was published on Concacaf.com on Sunday, July 16th — Santiago Giménez’s late strike earns Mexico ninth Gold Cup crown

LOS ANGELES, California – Mexico are champions of the Concacaf Gold Cup for a ninth time, as Santiago Giménez struck for a dramatic late winner to deliver Mexico a 1-0 victory over Panama in the 2023 Gold Cup Final on Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Just minutes into the match as second half substitute, Giménez scored in the 88’ with a sensational strike to seal the title for Mexico.

GIMÉNEZ IN THE 88TH MINUTE TO GIVE MEXICO THE LEAD IN THE GOLD CUP FINAL!!!! 😱🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/bScggtL68p — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 17, 2023

There were few chances for either side in the opening half hour. Panama FW Ismael Diaz had an early look at goal in the second minute, but was unable to get off a clean shot, while Mexico’s Uriel Antuna shot right at Panama GK Orlando Mosquera in the 12’.

As far as true scoring threats, the biggest one of the first 45 minutes for Mexico did not arrive until the 42’ when a Luis Romo cross from the right wing was dummied, allowing a clean, sweeping shot from Orbelin Pineda that was saved by Mosquera. Henry Martin was there for the follow up on the doorstep, but again Mosquera came up big.

OOOHHH MY, Orlando Mosquera stepping up BIG for Panama! 🇵🇦🧤 pic.twitter.com/gjNH5eUVtL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 17, 2023

As for Panama, a shot from Anibal Godoy that bounced wide past outstretched Mexico GK Guillermo Ochoa in first half stoppage time served as the best opportunity for Los Canaleros.

Panama stayed strong and almost found a goal late on when Edgar Barcenas swung a shot wide in the 87’.

The decisive moment would come a minute later in the 88’, as Giménez, introduced into the game just minutes earlier, received a pass from Pineda with his back to goal, spun around the defender, charged toward net and slotted home a left-footed finish he’ll never forget, earning Mexico the dramatic 1-0 triumph.

WHAT A FEELING 🤩 MEXICO WINS THE GOLD CUP 🇲🇽🏆 pic.twitter.com/VeVBhXjVTy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 17, 2023

9 and counting… 🏆🤩 MEXICO LIFTS THE GOLD CUP TROPHY ONCE AGAIN 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/R8KO3aF2PH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 17, 2023

