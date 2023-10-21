The following was published on MLB.com on Friday, October 20th — Savannah Vargas to compete in U-15 Women’s Softball World Cup
Savannah Vargas is en route to Tokyo, Japan, to compete as a member of Team Mexico in the week-long U-15 Women’s Softball World Cup.
The 13-year-old catcher was added to the 15U Mexico National Team roster in late August, making her the second Texas Rangers Youth Academy softballer to wear the Team Mexico jersey, joining Ximena Zamarron.
Team Mexico will face Peru in the opening game of the inaugural U-15 tournament at the Setagaya City Okura Sports Center Baseball Field tomorrow, Oct.21.
The Opening Round will be played in two groups. Group A consists of hosts and world No. 2 Japan, No. 5 Chinese Taipei, No. 6 Mexico, No. 8 Italy, No. 18 Peru and No. 23 New Zealand, while world No. 1 USA, No. 3 Puerto Rico, No. 10 Czechia, No. 16 Brazil and No. 21 Philippines are in Group B.
A total of 25 games will be played in the group stage from Oct. 21-24, with the top three finishers from each group advancing to the Super Round.
Winners from the Super Round will then advance to the U-15 Women’s Softball World Cup Championship Game and compete for gold on Oct. 29 at Ota Stadium.
