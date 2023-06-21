Scandalous reception received Bryce Harper – Escandalosa recepción recibió Bryce Harper

“The infidelity of men after the age of 65 is no longer considered a sin. It is considered a miracle”… Junífero.

-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city from which you are writing. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Ted Rinaldi, of Salem, Oregon, asks: “Why was it that they honored Bryce Harper (Phillies) in Oakland, they say, with such a scandal, like they’ve never celebrated a visiting player?”

Friend Teddy: Bryce had spoken out against the A’s move to Las Vegas, so much of the Oakland fan base greeted him with glowing banners, chants of gratitude and shouts of welcome. Nice gesture.

Joel Salazar, from Barcelona, asks: “I read in ‘Líder’ his reports that he does not publish on his website, why?”

Friend Jo: They are exclusive works of that newspaper.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from San Carlos del Zulia, asks: “How many Venezuelan managers have led in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Rubo: Six, Alfredo Pedrique, Carlos Mendoza, Martín Prado, Miguel Rojas, Miguel Cairo, Oswaldo Guillén.

Remigio Piñate Y. from Caracas, asks: “Why do they say that the Braves made a serious mistake by sending a certain pitcher to the minors?”

Friend Remmie: It was a mistake, but by chance. In Atlanta they had invited Charlie Culberson’s father for the first pitch on Sunday, “Father’s Day.” But on Friday they sent Charlie to the minors, so they canceled the invitation to his dad; then they invited the father of Michael Harris.

Riccio Pedernales, from Adelaide, Australia, asks…: “Isn’t it true that when Willie Mays was called up to the New York Giants, he had a huge Triple-A average?”

Amigo Yas…: It happened on May 25, 1951, when with the Minneapolis Millers, he batted 477, in 35 games, eight home runs, 35 RBIs.

Amilcar Reynoso, from Culiacán, asks…: “How many in a Major League inning have stolen three bases, second, third and home?”

Expensive friend…: There have been 26. The first, Dave Fultz, of the Athletics, then of Philadelphia, against the Tigers, on September 4, 1902. Ty Cobb (Tigers) achieved it four times. One, Paul Mólitor, with the Brewers, against the Athletics, on July 26, 1987. And the last ones with the feat: Kevin Pillar (Blue Jays), in 2018 and Mallex Smith (Mariners) in 2019

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again”.

—————Español—————

Escandalosa recepción recibió Bryce Harper

“La infidelidad de los hombres después de los 65 años, ya no se considera pecado. Se considera milagro”… Junífero.

-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Ted Rinaldi, de Salem, Óregon, pregunta: “¿Por qué fue que homenajearon a Bryce Harper (Phillies) en Oakland, dicen que, con tal escándalo, como nunca habían celebrado a algún pelotero visitante?”.

Amigo Teddy: Bryce se había declarado en contra de la mudanza de los Atléticos a Las Vegas, por lo que, gran parte de la fanaticada de Oakland lo recibió con pancartas elogiosas, cánticos de gratitud y gritos de bienvenida. Lindo gesto.

Joel Salazar, de Barcelona, pregunta: “Leo en ‘Líder’ reportajes suyos que no publica en su página web, ¿por qué?”.

Amigo Jo: Son trabajos exclusivos de ese diario.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de San Carlos del Zulia, pregunta: “¿Cuántos mánagers venezolanos han dirigido en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Rubo: Seis, Alfredo Pedrique, Carlos Mendoza, Martín Prado, Miguel Rojas, Miguel Cairo, Oswaldo Guillén.

Remigio Piñate Y. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué dicen que los Bravos cometieron grave error al mandar a las menores a cierto pitcher?”.

Amigo Remmie: Fue un error, pero por casualidad. En Atlanta habían invitado al padre de Charlie Culberson para el primer lanzamiento del domingo, “Día del Padre”. Pero el viernes mandaron a Charlie a las menores, por lo que cancelaron la invitación a su papá; entonces invitaron al padre de Michael Harris.

Riccio Pedernales, de Adelaide, Australia, pregunta…: “Cierto que cuando Willie Mays fue subido a los Gigantes de Nueva York, tenía promedio enorme en Triple A?”.

Amigo Yas…: Ocurrió el 25 de mayo de 1951, cuando con los Millers de Minneápolis, bateaba para 477, en 35 juegos, ocho jonrones, 35 impulsadas.

Amilcar Reynoso, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos en una entrada de Grandes Ligas han robado tres bases, segunda, tercera y home?”.

Amigo Caro…: Han sido 26. El primero, Dave Fultz, de los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia, frente a los Tigres, el cuatro de septiembre de 1902. Ty Cobb (Tigres) lo consiguió en cuatro oportunidades. Una, Paúl Mólitor, con los Cerveceros, frente a los Atléticos, el 26 de julio de 1987. Y los últimos con la hazaña: Kevin Pillar (Blue Jays), en 2018 y Mallex Smith (Marineros) en 2019

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

