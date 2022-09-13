Scoring the games is very easy, nothing difficult – Anotar los juegos es muy fácil, nada difícil

“I hear them say: Sing like the Angels.” I ask: Who has heard the angels sing?… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, Wednesday, will be Mail Days as usual. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you wrote.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, asks:

The score sheet has never been easy, especially when there are a lot of changeups and extra innings. Now worse, with the ghost runner. Why hasn’t it been replaced with direct voice recordings?

Friend Fred: Because that would be nonsense. And scoring the games is very easy for those of us who know how to score them, not difficult at all.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, asks: Is it convenient for Miguel Cabrera to retire this year, the same year that Albert Pujols retired. How would that affect the two of them, when they are eligible for the HOF? Obviously, they will be elected, but with what percentages?

Amigo Chucho: I reject the “obviously” part. Nothing is obvious in the election for the Hall of Fame until the day of the verdict. If it were obvious, we wouldn’t need the 500 annual voters across the United States. I remind you that of the five with 60 or more home runs in a season, only one is in Cooperstown, Babe Ruth. The others, no, Roger Maris, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds. Lastly, no one is affected by the fact that there is another good candidate in the same year. You didn’t catch a single one!

Mario Correa M. de Caborca ​​asks: “When was the Major League Baseball Writers Association founded? And, in addition to electing for the Hall of Fame, what other functions does he perform?

Amigo Mayo: Our Association was founded in 1908. The main function is to keep journalists with the best working conditions. We even directed the construction of the press boxes. I was on the commission that worked in the boxes at the Giants and Marlins stadiums.

Luis Capote, of Catia La Mar, asks: “Why do you keep the accounts of home runs separate in seasons and postseasons?”

Amigo Lucho: Because it is the most sensible thing, the appropriate thing, what it should be.

Ennio Minarini of Montreal says, “Eddie Gael took up batting on August 1, 1951 for the St. Louis Carmelites. Gael was 3-foot-7. He walked and is in the record book as shortest big leaguer.

Amigo Ñeño: It’s Gaedel, not Gael. It happened on August 19, not the first. That’s why. Now there is Rule on height.

——————————–Español————————————-

Anotar los juegos es muy fácil, nada difícil

“Oigo que dicen: Canta como los Ángeles”. Pregunto: ¿Quién ha oído a los ángeles cantar?… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana miércoles, como de costumbre, serán Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribiste.

Freddy Torres, de Caracas, pregunta:

La hoja de anotación nunca ha sido fácil, sobre todo cuando hay muchos cambios y extra innings. Ahora peor, con lo del corredor fantasma. ¿Porque no se ha sustituido con grabaciones directas de voz?”.

Amigo Fred: Porque sería un disparate. Y anotar los juegos es muy fácil para quienes sabemos anotarlos, nada difícil.

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, pregunta: ¿Será conveniente para Miguel Cabrera retirarse este año, el mismo del retiro de Albert Pujols. Cómo afectaría eso a los dos, cuando sean elegibles al HOF? Obviamente, serán electos ¿pero con cuáles porcentajes?”.

Amigo Chucho: Rechazo lo de “obviamente”. Nada es obvio en la elección para el Hall de la Fama hasta el día del veredicto. Si fuera obvio, no haríamos falta los 500 electores anuales en todo Estados Unidos. Te recuerdo que de los cinco con 60 y más jonrones en una temporada, solo uno está en Cooperstown, Babe Ruth. Los otros, no, Roger Maris, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa y Barry Bonds. Por último, nadie se afecta porque haya otro buen candidato el mismo año. ¡No pegaste ni una!

Mario Correa M. de Caborca, pregunta: “¿Cuándo se fundó la Major League Baseball Writers Association? y, además de elegir para el Hall de la Fama, ¿qué otras funciones desempeña?”.

Amigo Mayo: Nuestra Asociación se fundó en 1908. La función principal es mantener a los periodistas con las mejores condiciones de trabajo. Incluso, dirigimos la construcción de los palcos de prensa. Yo estuve en la comisión que trabajó en los palcos de los estadios de los Gigantes y de los Marlins.

Luis Capote, de Catia La Mar, pregunta: “¿Por qué llevan separadas las cuentas de los jonrones en temporadas y en postemporadas?”.

Amigo Lucho: Porque es lo más sensato, lo apropiado, lo que debe ser.

Ennio Minarini, de Montreal, dice: “Eddie Gael tomó turno al bate el 1 de agosto de 1951 por los Carmelitas de San Luis. Gael tenía estatura de 3 pies 7 pulgadas. Recibió la base por bolas y está en el libro de records como el big leaguer de menor estatura”.

Amigo Ñeño: Es Gaedel, no Gael. Ocurrió el 19 de agosto, no el primero. Por eso. Ahora hay Regla sobre la estatura.

