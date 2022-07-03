Scott Boras stops Soto’s contract – Scott Boras frena contrato de Soto

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Boras denies signing.- When Juan Soto’s multi-year contract was expected to be confirmed, the agent, Scott Boras, refused to sign, claiming that when reading the fine print, he found unacceptable clauses , so they only agreed for the current season for 17 million 100 thousand dollars and not for the announced 425 million for 13 years. But Boras and the Nationals are still arguing. Soto may be a free agent in 2025…

The Clementes expropriated.- The Roberto Clemente Sports City, in complete and unfortunate ruin 23 years ago, has been expropriated by the Senate of the Island, from the three children of the unforgettable Puerto Rican bigleaguer. One of them, Luis Roberto, second of the marriage with Vera, has said that “that is a robbery”.

But that immense piece of land was ceded by the government of Puerto Rico to the Clementes for the Ciudad Deportiva, not so that there would be automobile races in the ruins for which one of the children receives money from each participating vehicle driver. In addition, those races are illegal, because speeding is prohibited and because gambling is prohibited and that is what they do there.

In the hands of the doctors.- The Venezuelan from San Félix, Germán Márquez, 27, was examined yesterday by the doctors of the Rockies. He left his game against the Dodgers with a sore hand. Germán has this year a record of 4-6, 5.89 in 84 innings.

He does not agree to be designated.- Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will not play in the outfield when he returns from his injury, but will play second base, manager Dave Robert announced yesterday. Betts, who was placed on the disabled list with a broken rib, should be in action today or Tuesday. The plans were for him to reappear as designated hitter, but he refused. He says that he would feel very bad at this position. During his career, he has played second base 20 times.

Play for the team.- Cardinals third baseman slugger Nolan Arenado connected for the second time in his career for either the cycle or the ladder. He said after the game that they lost 5-3, against the Phillies…: “I would have preferred to hit 5-0, but that our team won the game”…

Reappearance.- The Mets starter, Max Scherzer, will reappear the day after tomorrow, Tuesday in Cincinnati, recovered from his abdominal muscle ailments. When he was declared injured on May 18, he had a record of 5-1, 2.54…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Boras niega la firma.- Cuando se esperaba la confirmación del contrato multianual de Juan Soto, el agente, Scott Boras, se negó a firmar, alegando que al leer la letra chica, encontró cláusulas inaceptables, por lo que solo acordaron para la actual temporada por 17 millones 100 mil dólares y no por los anunciados 425 millones para 13 años. Pero Boras y los Nationals siguen discutiendo. Soto podrá ser agente libre en 2025…

Expropiados los Clemente.- La Ciudad Deportiva Roberto Clemente, en completa y lamentable ruina hace 23 años, les ha sido expropiada por el Senado de la Isla, a los tres hijos del inolvidable bigleaguer puertorriqueño. Uno de ellos, Luis Roberto, segundo del matrimonio con Vera, ha dicho que “eso es un robo”.

Pero ese inmenso terreno fue cedido por el gobierno de Puerto Rico a los Clemente para la Ciudad Deportiva, no para que en las ruinas haya carreras de automóviles por cuales uno de los hijos recibe dinero de cada chofer de vehículo participante. Además, esas carreras son ilegales, porque está prohibido el exceso de velocidad y porque está prohibido apostar y es lo que hacen ahí.

En manos de los médicos.- El venezolano de San Félix, Germán Márquez, de 27 años, era examinado ayer sábado por los médicos de los Rockies. Abandonó su juego frente a los Dodgers, por dolencias en una mano. Germán tiene este año record de 4-6, 5.89 en 84 innings.

No acepta ser designado.- El outfielder de los Dodgers, Mookie Betts no jugará en el outfield cuando regrese de su lesión, sino en segunda base, según anunció ayer el mánager, Dave Robert. Betts, quien fue enviado a la lista de los lesionados por fractura de una costilla, debe estar en la acción hoy o el martes. Los planes eran que reapareciera como bateador designado, pero él se negó. Dice que se sentiría muy mal en esas funciones. Durante su carrera, ha jugado en segunda base 20 veces.

Jugar para el equipo.- El slugger, tercera base de los Cardenales, Nolan Arenado, conectó por segunda vez en su carrera para el ciclo o la escalera. Dijo después del juego que perdieron 5-3, ante los Phillies…: “Hubiera preferido batear de cinco cero, pero que nuestro equipo ganara el juego”…

Reaparición.- El abridor de los Mets, Max Scherzer, reaparecerá pasado mañana, martes en Cincinnati, recuperado de sus dolencias en músculos abdominales. Cuando el 18 de mayo lo declararon lesionado, tenía record de 5-1, 2.54…

