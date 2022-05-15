Scouting Report: Latinos in the 2022 NBA Draft

📸 Photo Credit: National Basketball Association

With the NBA Draft around the corner, there is plenty of speculation surrounding the draft order, the best and most intriguing prospects, and prospects going under the radar. This year’s draft presents a unique quality, as multiple Latino players are projected to be drafted in the two rounds of the draft, something generally uncommon in a league with so few Latin American players. Considering their immense importance, it seemed fitting to include below scouting reports on all of the major Latino players in the 2022 NBA Draft taking place in July.



Jean Montero

Country: Dominican Republic | ESPN Rank: 28

6’3″ | 175 lb. | Point Guard | 18 years old | Overtime Elite

Dominican point guard Jean Montero is possibly the most intriguing Caribbean prospect in NBA history. With his decent size and frame for a guard, to his impressive playmaking, to his flashiness and shifty nature, Montero has almost every aspect looked for in an ideal NBA prospect. Combined with all of these traits, Montero also boasts an above average basketball IQ, able to get out of traps, read defense, and get through passing lanes as a defender. The Dominican sensation has shown his capabilities in his past year with OTE, averaging a whopping 17.3 points and 8.2 rebounds on 40% shooting through 12 games.

Ceiling: Late Lottery

Floor: Early 2nd Round

Iverson Molinar

Country: Panama | ESPN Rank: 62

6’3″ | 190 lb. | Point Guard | 22 years old | Mississippi State

Molinar is a fast, quick-thinking guard with impressive ball handling and playmaking skills. He is able to break down defenses with his quick motions, allowing him to create his own shot or find the open man in many cases. To pair with his ability to get open, the Panama City native is a quality shooter with a smooth shot — he shot over 45% from the field in his senior season — and it should translate well to the NBA level. Defensively, Molinar’s speed again benefits him, as he gets his hands on the ball often: he averaged 1.2 steals per game in his last year. In his senior season, Molinar showed the best of his talents, averaging a career-high 17.3 points to go with 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Ceiling: Mid 2nd Round

Floor: UDFA

Julian Strawther

Country: Puerto Rico | ESPN Rank: 66

6’7″ | 205 lb. | Small Forward | 20 years old | Gonzaga

Strawther, a sophomore small forward, has shined in his first two years as a Bulldog. As a lengthy forward, Strawther’s greatest attributes have a wide range. He has a great build and size for his position, combined with a knack to shoot the ball, as he shot 50% from the field and 37% from behind the arc. His well-rounded game will allow him to easily become a three-level scorer, as he has the body to dominate in the paint against smaller defenders, as well as shoot over defenders from further out with a consistent shot and quick release. Strawther’s impressive game also converts well on the defensive end, where he can lock down defenders with his big body and his quick-moving feet, which allow him to stay in front at all times. As a 4th or 5th option on a star-studded roster, Strawther was still able to make his mark in his second year, averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds, and providing a needed spark to the Zags’ offense.

Ceiling: Late 2nd Round

Floor: UDFA/Return to College