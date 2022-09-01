Series Marks the First Major League Baseball Regular Season Games Played in Mexico City / Gigantes, Padres Desputarán una Serie de dos juegos en Mexico. 

The San Diego Padres and their National League West Division rival San Francisco Giants will meet in a two-game series at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Béisbol in Mexico City from April 29-30, 2023, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced today.

The games, which will serve as Padres home games, will represent the first-ever regular season series played in Mexico City. In 2016, the Padres hosted the Astros for a two-game exhibition series at Fray Nano Stadium in Mexico City. The upcoming games in April will mark the fourth time the Padres have traveled to Mexico for regular season games. They have also been a part of three MLB visits to Monterrey, including a three-games series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018; the 1999 season-opener against the Colorado Rockies; and a three-game series against the New York Mets in 1996. These games will be the first international games for the San Francisco Giants in their long history. In 2004, they traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a three-game series against the Montreal Expos.

“The Padres are excited to return to Mexico and play in the first regular season series in Mexico City in MLB history,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “We are fortunate to have a loyal and passionate fan base in Mexico, and it will be an honor to showcase our team in Mexico’s capital city at the beautiful new ballpark built by and named after Padres minority owner Alfredo Harp Helú.”

“It will be an honor to represent Major League Baseball, as well as San Francisco, at historic Mexico City for the first time ever,” said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer. “We look forward to bringing the Giants and Padres rivalry to a passionate sports fan base and it will be a great opportunity to introduce the Giants to an international audience to further develop new fans across all of Mexico.”

———————————Español———————————-

GIANTS, PADRES DISPUTARÁN UNA SERIE DE DOS JUEGOS EN EL ESTADIO ALFREDO HARP HELÚ EN LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO EL 29-30 DE ABRIL DE 2023

La Serie marca los primeros juegos de Major League Baseball de Temporada regular que se jugarán en la Ciudad de México



Los San Diego Padres y sus rivales de la División Oeste de la Liga Nacional, los San Francisco Giants, se encontrarán en una serie de dos juegos en el Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú en la ciudad de México el 29-30 de abril del 2023, Major League Baseball y la Major League Baseball Players Association anunciaron hoy.

Los juegos, que servirán como juegos en casa de los Padres, representarán la primera serie de temporada regular jugada en la Ciudad de México. En 2016, los Padres recibieron a los Astros para dos juegos de exhibición en el Estadio Fray Nano en la Ciudad de México. Los próximos juegos en abril marcan la cuarta ocasión que los Padres viajan a México para juegos de temporada regular. También han sido parte de tres visitas de MLB a Monterrey, incluyendo una serie de tres juegos contra Los Angeles Dodgers en 2018; el inicio de temporada de 1999 contra los Colorado Rockies; y una serie de tres juegos contra los New York Mets in 1996. Estos juegos serán los primeros juegos internacionales para los San Francisco Giants en su larga historia. En 2004, viajaron a San Juan, Puerto Rico para una serie de tres juegos contra los Montreal Expos.

“Los Padres están emocionados de regresar a México y jugar en la primera serie de temporada regular en la Ciudad de México en la historia de MLB,” dijo Erik Greupner, CEO de los Padres. “Somos afortunados de tener una base leal y apasionada de aficionados en México, y será un honor mostrar a nuestro equipo en la capital de México en el hermoso parque de pelota que construyó y nombrado en honor al dueño minoritario de los Padres, Alferdo Harp Helú.”

“Será un honor representar a Major League Baseball, así como a San Francisco, en la histórica Ciudad de México por primera vez en la historia”, dijo Larry Baer, presidente y CEO de los Giants. “Esperamos llevar la rivalidad entre Giants y Padres a una base de apasionados aficionados a los deportes y será una gran oportunidad de presentar a los Giants a una audiencia internacional para desarrollar nuevos aficionados en México.”