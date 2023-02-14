Serrano Gets Well Deserved Honor

Images: LA RED FILMS and LIQUID FIRE STUDIOS (Magdiel Maldonado and Alfredo Meste)

San Juan, PR– Ray J. Quiñones, secretary of Puerto Rico’s Department of Recreation and Sports (DRD), hosted a much-anticipated event, at which several government awards were presented to Amanda Serrano the unified female champion who recently defeated Erika Cruz for the unified featherweight titles at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Serrano, has propelled the female boxing division to a new level. Last April, she and Katie Taylor established history as the first females to main event a boxing card at Madison Square Garden that sold out the arena. She had her long-awaited press day in Puerto Rico following her unanimous decision over Cruz.and was greeted warmly by the Bomba Music group “Florecer Loiceño” at the Nilmarie Santini Court, which is located at the main facilities of the Puerto Rico Department of Recreation and Sports (DRD).

Everyone applauded and cheered loudly as she approached the podium, chanting, “Amanda, Amanda.”

Fan favorite and Boxing Hall of Famer Felix “Tito” Trinidad led the crowd. During the event, WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel gave Trinidad the honor of presenting Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano and her trainer Jordan Maldonado with two gold rings designed exclusively by Hector Febus (HF Jeweler). Also speaking was Jose I. Irrizarry, President and CEO of Veterans of Puerto Rico, who said she is their hero.

“I wanted to become undisputed champion for you guys, because Puerto Rico never had that, and we needed the bragging rights,” Serrano said. “I worked really hard to become undisputed champion. I need to thank my trainer Jordan Maldonado for helping and guiding me, the island for motivating me to become undisputed champion, thank you. I wanted you guys to be proud of me, and let’s go.. May 20, Ireland.”

The reference to May 20 is the anticipated rematch with Ireland’s Taylor, t hat will take place in her homeland and televised on the streaming DAZN Network.

Boxing royalty, legends, and former world champions such as Alfredo “El Salsero” Escalera, Alex “El Nene” Sanchez, Hall of Famer Felix “Tito” Trinidad, up-and-coming female boxers Kiria Tapia, Stephanie Piñero, WBO Lightweight Flyweight Champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez, and WBO -NABO Featherweight Champion Bryan “Chary” Chevalier were in attendance.

Alfredo “El Salsero” Escalera, former WBC Super featherweight Champion, spoke exclusively to Latino Sports.

“I was invited personally by WBO President Francisco Valcarcel and of course I said yes, for me it’s an honor to cheer our undisputed champion Amanda Serrano. “We both hail from Carolina, Puerto Rico” said Escalera.

WBO Lightweight Flyweight Champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez also spoke with Latino Sports exclusively. “There is no doubt that Amanda is the “GOAT”; she has worked extremely hard to get there and is one of the best” said Gonzalez.

Serrano’s humility, down-to-earth, and easygoing personality are some of the qualities that standout. She responded the journalists’ questions in Spanish and asked permission to express herself in English. She also spent well over 45 minutes signing autographs, took photo with eager fans and colleagues including special needs children and members of the PR Army National Guard.

Serrano (44-2-1) was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Her accomplishments include ten major world titles in seven different weight classes and being the first female boxer to sell out Madison Square Garden. She is also Puerto Rico’s first undisputed four-belt champion, male or female. Jordan Maldonado, her brother-in-law, manages and trains her.

