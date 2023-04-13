Seth Lugo Interview on New Start with Padres + World Baseball Classic

Seth Lugo's return to New York - Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — We caught up with Padres right-hander Seth Lugo during San Diego’s recent visit to New York. The 33-year-old, recipient of the 2019 National League LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer Award, began his MLB career with the Mets (2016-2022), and signed with the Padres this past offseason. When Seth was with the Mets, he was always available to speak to the press and always took time to just chat with us from Latino Sports.

It was a pleasure seeing Seth again even if he was wearing a Padres uniform. The following is our interview with him.

LS: Seth, it’s always a pleasure seeing you. How are you and how was the relocation to the Padres organization?

SL: It’s been good, you know I feel like you know I’ve treated most of my off season the same, so it’s the same building up. Now assigned as a starter it’s kind of kicking up second gear. Getting in shape and focus on building up my mechanics. It’s been nice. It was a fun transition.

LS: Was it easy moving from the East Coast to the West Coast?

SL: A little tricky, you know a lot of unknowns. Me and the family a little unsure as to what to expect, but they have been friendly and good organization and has treated us well. It’s a good organization, a great clubhouse. I think that everything that has happened has made the transition smooth.

LS: You know I was in Puerto Rico prior to the WBC and one of the questions everyone was asking was, where is Seth? We need him for the Puerto Rico National team. How did you feel knowing you were not going to play?

SL: Like I said, I wanted to adjust to my new role. Coming in as a starter, from the last time five or six years ago. I wanted to give myself a good chance to start the season right. It was hard not to play. I talked to Ricky and a few of the other guys directly. It was a difficult decision and when the games were on. I was clinging on to every pitch. I was watching (Ugh), I really wanted to be out there. It was fun to watch and proud how the guys went about their business. Obviously, I wish they would have gone a little further. It was different watching on TV than being in the dugout.

LS: It was surprising with Puerto Rico’s, the lack of pitching they went far and beating the powerful Dominican team was quite a win. So, people are asking about you for the next WBC. What do you say to those folks?

SL: Oh man, I want to play. Like I said, this last one was a hard decision. Man, I wanted to play so bad.

LS: How important is it for WBC to continue in 2026 and forward?

SL: It’s great. I feel that people from different countries are watching baseball. I think it’s great for the game in general, good for the players, comradery among the league players playing against each other and it gets a little emotional. Once the WBC comes together, it’s like one big happy tournament, everyone really enjoying it. It’s important and a lot of fun.

LS: Thank you for taking the time to talk to us, you have many friends here in New York all wishing you the best in San Diego.

Seth Lugo, 3478 RPM Curveball. 😲 pic.twitter.com/Y7m23TSWK8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 9, 2023

Seth has had a tremendous start to the 2023 season, recording a 1.38 ERA with 12 strikeouts in his first two starts (13.0 innings).

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports