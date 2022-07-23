Seven teams are after Juan Soto – Siete equipos van tras de Juan Soto

“Geographers and drunkards agree that the earth turns and turns”… José Braga.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As in auction! No fewer than seven teams are interested in Juan Soto. It is unknown if they are willing to pay the 500 million dollars that agent Scott Boras wants for his pupil, for 10 seasons of service.

According to USA-Today, executives from the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Giants, Padres, Cardinals and Mariners have already spoken with those from the Nationals about a possible negotiation. Soto earns 17 million 100 thousand dollars this year, he will be able to go to arbitration next February and be a free agent in 2025.

He and his agent rejected the Nationals’ offer of $440 million over 15 seasons, or $29,333,333 each year.

Houston Mitchell writes in the “Los Angeles Times”…: “The All-Star Game needs to return to the custom of all players wearing team uniforms. So the fans will be able to identify them just by looking at the field.”

And I wonder…: Doesn’t Nike, in any case, have its publicity in all the uniforms of the season? Because I see the cumbersome little tail even printed on pitching gloves.

Great break. Jacob deGrom, 34, hasn’t pitched in more than a year. He has been injured as of July 7, 2021. Shoulder and elbow ailments have kept this Mets star pitcher sidelined. When he left the game last year, he was 7-1, 1.08, in 15 appearances and had gone 77-53, 2.50, in his eight-season career, with 1,500 strikeouts.

DeGrom has been pitching for the minors, in rehab. But rumors have reached the Mets offices that he, who is paid $71 million for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, wants to go to the Braves. You will know why!

Awesome Japanese. Shohei Ohtani (Angels) has taught us to expect the unexpected. And JD Martinez (Red Sox) said we can expect to see the Japanese win the MVP title, not just this year, but for no less than five straight years. So finally in Anaheim they will win something.

Logistics error.- The people of the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame have insisted on promoting and organizing the election in full swing of Cooperstown 2022. They waste time. Impossible to attend well the two events at the same time. And notice I called you to warn you. They don’t care about the press.

Siete equipos van tras de Juan Soto

“Los geógrafos y los borrachos están de acuerdo en que la tierra gira y gira”… José Braga.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡Como en remate! No menos de siete equipos están interesados en Juan Soto. Se ignora si están dispuestos a pagar los 500 millones de dólares que el agente Scott Boras, quiere para su pupilo, por 10 temporadas de servicio.

Según USA-Today, ejecutivos de Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Gigantes, Padres, Cardenales y Marineros, ya han conversado con los de Nationals acerca de posible negociación. Soto cobra este año 17 millones 100 mil dólares, podrá ir a arbitraje en el próximo febrero y ser agente libre en 2025.

Él y su agente, rechazaron oferta de los Nationals por 440 millones para 15 temporadas, o sea cada año, 29 millones 333 mil 333 dólares.

Houston Mitchell escribe en “Los Ángeles Times”…: “El Juego de Estrellas necesita regresar a la costumbre de todos los peloteros con uniformes de sus equipos. Así los fanáticos podrán identificarlos con sólo mirar hacia el terreno”.

Y yo me pregunto…: ¿No tiene Nike, de todas maneras, su publicidad en todos los uniformes de la temporada? Porque yo veo el estorboso rabito hasta impreso en guantes de lanzadores.

Gran descanso. Hace más de un año que Jacob deGrom, de 34 años, no lanza. Permanece lesionado desde el siete de julio de 2021. Dolencias en el hombro y en el codo han mantenido inactivo a este lanzador estelar de los Mets. Cuando salió de juego el año pasado, tenía record de 7-1, 1.08, en 15 apariciones y había llegado en su carrera de ocho temporadas, a 77-53, 2.50, con mil 500 srikeouts.

DeGrom ha estado lanzando por las menores, en rehabilitación. Pero, a las oficinas de los Mets han llegado rumores de que él, a quien le pagan 71 millones de dólares por las campañas 2021 y 2022, quiere irse a los Bravos. ¡Vaya usted a saber por qué!

Fenomenal nipón. Shohei Ohtani (Angelinos) nos ha enseñado a esperar lo inesperado. Y JD Martínez (Medias Rojas), dijo que podemos esperar ver al japonés ganar el título de Más Valioso, no sólo este año, sino durante, no menos, de cinco años consecutivos. Así que, finalmente, en Anaheim ganarán algo.

Error de logística.- La gente del Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, se ha empeñado en promover y organizar la elección en plena efervescencia de Cooperstown 2022. Pierden tiempo. Imposible atender bien los dos eventos a la vez. Y advierto que los llamé para advertirlo. No les importa la prensa.

