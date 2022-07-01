Seven teams behind home run hitter Aaron Judge – Siete equipos tras del jonronero Aaron Judge

“Practical nurse…: The one who marries a rich patient”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Have you seen that Braves left-hander they call Max Fried throw?… He’s a good pitcher, but poor thing! Before he got to the ballpark, according to his last name , it’s already fried … ** Here it comes! .- Max Scherzer (Mets), 37, is still in rehab for the minors. But his shoulder blade has recovered very well. So much so that manager Buck Showalter announced that he will reappear on July 18. Scherzer is 5-1, 2.54, which he left when he suffered the injury, after starting eight games… ** They’re doing well, guys, they’re doing well.- The most voted Yankees for the 2022 All-Star Game are, Aaron Judge, José Treviño, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu…

** “Amazon” informs me that my book, “75 Years in Journalism”, is sold at the level of the most requested. The readers and Daniel Rojas Rivero were right! Thanks to them…

“Movies are so violent that film producers no longer hire extras, but blood donors”… Joey Adams.-

** Two scout friends with whom I had breakfast yesterday at “El Camarón Borracho” in Miami Beach revealed to me that the Yankees are in danger of losing home run hitter Aaron Judge. They have signed him for 19 million for the current season, plus another 250,000 that he will receive if he is the 2022 AL MVP and another 250,000 if he is the MVP of this year’s World Series. But Judge can be a free agent in October, and scouts know that no fewer than seven teams are ready to offer to take him for 10 or even 15 years via multimillion dollars. They told me which clubs are interested…: Mets, Giants, Cubs, Red Sox, Dodgers, Angels and Twins…** The robot umpires will perform in the Major Leagues starting in 2024, as announced by commissioner Rob Manfred. He said that in the minors, they have cut the length of games by nine minutes. They would have lowered it more with players running in and out every three outs and with fewer televised commercials… ** Jeter Downs, infielder, promoted by the Red Sox a few days ago, was named after Derek Jeter. And Derek has sent him this emotional message…: “But I can’t wish you the best of the best, because you don’t play for the Yankees”…

“What a bad wave some young people have taken in 2022, believing that debauchery is a good wave!”… Dick Secades.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————Español——————————

Siete equipos tras del jonronero Aaron Judge

“Enfermera práctica…: La que se casa con un paciente rico”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** ¿Ya viste lanzar a ese zurdo de los Bravos a quien llaman Max Fried?… Es un buen pitcher, pero ¡el pobre!, antes de llegar al estadio, según su apellido, ya está frito… ** ¡Ahí viene!.- Max Scherzer (Mets), de 37 años, sigue en rehabilitación por las menores. Pero su omoplato se le ha recuperado muy bien. Tanto, que el mánager, Buck Showalter, anunció que reaparecerá el 18 de julio. Scherzer tiene record de 5-1, 2.54, que dejó cuando sufrió la lesión, después de abrir ocho juegos… ** Van bien, muchachos, van bien.- Los Yankees más votados para El Juego de Estrellas 2022 son, Aaron Judge, José Treviño, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu…

** Me informan de “Ámazon”, que mi libro, el de los “75 Años en el Periodismo”, se vende al nivel de los más solicitados. ¡Razón tenían los lectores y Daniel Rojas Rivero!. Gracias a ellos…

“Las películas son tan violentas, que ya los productores de cine no contratan extras, sino donantes de sangre”… Joey Adams.-

** Dos amigos scouts con quienes desayuné ayer en “El Camarón Borracho”, de Miami Beach, me revelaron que los Yankees están en peligro de perder al jonronero Aaron Judge. Lo han firmado por 19 millones para la actual temporada, más otros 250 mil que recibirá si es el Más Valioso 2022 de la Americana y otros 250 mil si es el MVP de la Serie Mundial de este año. Pero Judge puede ser agente libre en octubre y los scouts saben que no menos de siete equipos están listos a ofrecer llevárselo por 10 y hasta por 15 años vía multimillones. Me dijeron cuáles son esos clubes interesados…: Mets, Gigantes, Cachorros, Medias Rojas, Dodgers, Angelinos y Twins…** Los umpires robots actuarán en Grandes Ligas a partir de 2024, según anunció el comisionado, Rob Manfred. Dijo que en las menores, han rebajado en nueve minutos la duración de los juegos. La habrían bajado más con los peloteros entrando y saliendo en carrera cada tres outs y con menos comerciales televisados… ** Jeter Downs, infielder, subido por los Medias Rojas hace unos días, fue bautizado así por Derek Jeter. Y Derek le ha enviado este emotivo mensaje…: “Pero no puedo desearte lo mejor de lo mejor, porque no juegas con los Yankees”…

“¡Qué mala onda han tomado algunos jóvenes 2022, creyendo que libertinaje es buena onda!”… Dick Secades.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

