Sex boxer will play baseball with the Japanese – Boxeador del sexo jugará beisbol con los japoneses

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Fred McGriff, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, spent his childhood in Tampa, very close to “Al López Field,” which was the Spring of the Reds. Were there three players from the Cincinnati club, your idols? Do you know who they were?

The Answer: Pete Rose, David Concepción and Dan Driessen.

** By the way, during his 19 seasons as a big leaguer, McGriff wore six different uniforms, Blue Jays, Padres, Braves, Rays, Cubs, Dodgers… ** Trevor Bauer, the 32-year-old who boxed two girls while having sex with them, will pitch in Japan this year, with the Yokohama Dana Bay Stars, for four million dollars. The Dodgers had him signed for $22.5 million, but none of the other 29 major league teams claimed him after they released him. Bauer hasn’t pitched since 2021… ** The Rangers optimistic about the progress of right-hander Jacob deGrom, who underwent arm surgery last year. He didn’t pitch until after August. The Texans signed deGrom as a free agent and keep him coaching in the minors.

** The Mexicans, who spent years with zero native players in the Major Leagues, or one at most, have now had as many as 14: Julio Urías, Dodgers; Luis Urías, Brewers; Ramon Urías, Orioles; Jose Urquidy, Astros; Giovanny Gallegos, Cardinals; Luis Cesa, Reds; Daniel Duarte, Reds; Oliver Pérez, at 41, with a 49-94 record, 4.37, five saves, Diamondbacks; Humberto Castellanos, Diamondbacks; Alexander Kirk, Blue Jays; Alejandro Verdugo, Red Sox; Victor Arano, Nationals; Andres Muñoz, Mariners; Alfonso Rivas, Cubs.

**Said Mookie Betts, after announcing that he will play about 60 games this year at second base, due to Gavin Lux’s knee injury and Trea Turner’s absence, as a free agent: “My mission is to help the team win until the World Series. If I can cooperate at second base, I’ll play there.”

** Tomorrow Friday the bankruptcy announcement of “Diamond Sports”, owner of the local radio and television rights of 14 teams. The reason is that they pay 30 and 40 million annually to each club, such as the Reds, Indians, Diamondbacks and Padres. Through these four, they lose up to a hundred million per season.

—————Español—————

Boxeador del sexo jugará beisbol con los japoneses

“Si un homosexual cree en Dios y ama a Dios, ¿quién soy yo para juzgarlo?”… Papa Francisco.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Fred McGriff, a quien elevaremos al Hall de la Fama el domingo 24 de julio, pasó su infancia en Tampa, muy cerca del “Al López Field”, que era la casa en primavera de los Rojos. ¿Hubo tres peloteros del club de Cincinnati, ídolos suyos. ¿Sabes quiénes eran?

La Respuesta: Pete Rose, David Concepción y Dan Driessen.

** Por cierto, durante sus 19 temporadas de bigleaguer, McGriff, vistió seis uniformes diferentes, Blue Jays, Padres, Bravos, Rays, Cachorros, Dodgers… ** Trevor Bauer, el joven de 32 años que se boxeó a dos muchachas mientras mantenía sexo con ellas, lanzará en Japón este año, con los Yokohama Dana Bay Stars, por cuatro millones de dólares. Los Dodgers lo tenían firmado por 22 millones 500 mil, pero ninguno de los otros 29 equipos de Grandes Ligas lo reclamó, después que lo dejaron libre. Bauer no lanza desde 2021… ** Los Rangers optimistas por el progreso del derecho Jacob deGrom, operado del brazo el año pasado. No lanzó sino a partir de agosto. Los texanos firmaron a deGrom como agente libre, y lo mantienen entrenando por las menores.

** Los mexicanos, quienes permanecieron años con cero jugadores nativos en Grandes Ligas, o uno cuando mucho, ahora ya han tenido hasta con 14: Julio Urías, Dodgers; Luis Urías, Cerveceros; Ramón Urías, Orioles; José Urquidy, Astros; Giovanny Gallegos, Cardenales; Luis Cesa, Rojos; Daniel Duarte, Rojos; Óliver Pérez, a los 41 años, con record de 49-94, 4.37, cinco salvados, Diamondbacks; Humberto Castellanos, Diamondbacks; Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays; Alejandro Verdugo, Medias Rojas; Víctor Arano, Nationals; Andrés Muñoz, Marineros; Alfonso Rivas, Cachorros.

**Dijo Mookie Betts, tras anunciarse que jugará unos 60 juegos este año en segunda base, debido a la lesión sufrida por Gavin Lux en una rodilla y a la ausencia de Trea Turner, como agente libre: “Mi misión es ayudar al equipo a ganar hasta la Serie Mundial. Si en segunda base puedo cooperar, allí jugaré”.

** Mañana viernes el anuncio de quiebra de “Diamond Sports”, dueña de los derechos locales de radio y televisión de 14 equipos. El motivo es que pagan 30 y 40 millones anuales a cada club, como Rojos, Indios, Diamonbacks y Padres. A través de estos cuatro, pierden hasta cien millones por temporada.

