Shohei Ohtani can collect $581,166. 670 – Shohei Ohtani puede cobrar $ 581.166. 670

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: The ladies in baseball! An international event in the coming days will demonstrate how women progress as baseball players. Do you know what is it about?

The Answer…: The United States Women’s National Baseball Team will play the Canadian National Team five times. It will be friendly competition, between July 28 and August 1, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Some of the stars of the USA, Alex Hugo, Ashton Lansdell, Kelsie Whitmore, Anna Kimbrell and Malaika Underwood.

The young man is needed.- The Zuliano Ender Inciarte is seriously in the plans of the Mets 2022, according to the manager, Buck Showalter.

Ender, 31, was acquired by the Flushing club and sent to the minors after the Braves released him.

“Our scouts think that kid is in pretty good shape,” Showalter said. “He is young and very enthusiastic for the game. We’re going to be in contention for the postseason, so we’re going to need him.”

Ender is batting .280 in eight seasons, 42 home runs, 263 RBIs and 118 steals in 163 attempts…

Unique in history.- Mike Trout (Angels), added another record to the collection of his bigleaguer career. He has been the first in 152 major league years who has hit four home runs in a series, all driving in the winning run of each game. It happened against the Mariners, whom the Angels won four of the five games in the series…

More of the Angels, with Ohtani.- Arturo Moreno and minions, pay Shohei Ohtani, 27, five million 500 thousand dollars for this season. But in February he can go to arbitration if they don’t offer him what he deserves.

Mike Trout gets paid $37,116,667 a year and doesn’t have to pitch every four days; while Noah Sindergaard is signed for 21 million per season and only has to start games every four days.

I imagine that the agents of the Japanese, CAA Sports, are thinking of no less than 58 million 116 thousand 667 per year, or 581 million 166 thousand 670 dollars for 10 seasons… I say, right?…

Shohei Ohtani puede cobrar $ 581.166. 670

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: ¡Las damas a la carga en el beisbol! Un evento internacional en los próximos días, demostrará cómo las mujeres progresan como jugadoras de beisbol. ¿Sabes de qué se trata?

La Respuesta…: La Selección Nacional Femenina de Beisbol de Estados Unidos jugará cinco veces con la Selección de Canadá. Será competencia amistosa, entre el 28 de julio y el primero de agosto, en Thunder Bay, Ontario. Algunas de las estelares de USA, Alex Hugo, Ashton Lansdell, Kelsie Whitmore, Anna Kimbrell y Malaika Underwood.

El joven hace falta.- El zuliano Ender Inciarte, está seriamente en los planes de los Mets 2022, según expresó el mánager, Buck Showalter.

Ender, de 31 años, fue adquirido por el club de Flushing y lo enviaron a las menores, después que los Bravos lo dejaron libre.

“Nuestros scouts opinan que ese muchacho está en muy buenas condiciones” dijo Showalter. “Es joven y muy entusiasta para el juego. Nosotros vamos a estar en la competencia para la postemporada, por lo que lo necesitaremos”.

Ender batea para 280 en ocho temporadas, 42 jonrones, 263 impulsadas y 118 robos en 163 intentos…

Único en la historia.- Mike Trout (Angelinos), agregó otro record a la colección de su carrera de bigleaguer. Ha sido el primero en 152 años de Grandes Ligas, que ha conectado cuatro jonrones en una serie, todos para impulsar la carrera ganadora de cada juego. Ocurrió frente a los Marineros, a quienes los Angelinos les ganaron cuatro de los cinco encuentros de la serie…

Más de los Angelinos, con Ohtani.- Arturo Moreno y adláteres, le pagan a Shohei Ohtani, de 27 años, cinco millones 500 mil dólares por esta temporada. Pero en febrero puede ir a arbitraje si no le ofrecen lo que merece.

Mike Trout recibe 37 millones 116 mil 667 dólares anuales y no tiene que lanzar cada cuatro días; mientras que Noah Sindergaard está firmado por 21 millones por temporada y solo tiene que abrir juegos cada cuatro días.

Me imagino que los agentes del japonés, CAA Sports, estarán pensando en no menos de 58 millones 116 mil 667 por año, o 581 millones 166 mil 670 dólares por 10 temporadas… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?…

