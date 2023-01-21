Shohei Ohtani will earn $276,243 per day – Shohei Ohtani cobrará 276.243 dólares diarios

“The dog dances for money”… Anonymous.

–o-o-o–

If a baseball player earns 50 million dollars for six months of work, according to my brother Pythagoras, he receives 276,243 dollars a day. In other words, IN ONE DAY, what an expert executive would earn in almost 36 months of work, three years!

And to whom God gives it, may Saint Peter bless him… I mean, right?!

Well, that, more than a quarter of a million a day, will receive Shohey Ohtani starting in 2024, at the age of 29, after being a free agent for the first time next winter.

As reported on ESPN my friend, Alden González, the young Japanese from Ochú, powerful at bat and winner from the mound, will sign a contract, with the Angels or not, for 500 million dollars.

Is that correct, is it fair that they pay such money to play ball?

I don’t know, but, from what I have seen and experienced, the team owners believe that this is how it should be.

As super agent Scott Boras said yesterday: “And if they don’t get to that number with Ohtani, they’ll get there with some next big leaguer.”

I wonder: What is Arturo Moreno thinking, the owner of Shohei’s current team, who has announced that he wants to sell his Angels?

Arturo doesn’t want to talk about it.

But it is possible that Ohtani reaches such a fortune, because the Mets signed Max Scherzer, for 43 million 333 thousand 333 dollars per season, 130 million for three years, when this man only throws, does not hit, and also, he was in his 48 years when they legalized that contract, before the 2022 season. And Justin Verlánder, 40 in February, will receive the same amount from the Mets each year, until 2024.

The highest paid by year, after Scherzer and Verlánder, all from one dimension: Aaron Judge, Yankees, $40,000,000, from 2023 to 2031; Anthony Rendon, Angels, 2022-2026, $38,571,428; Mike Trout, Angels, $37,116,667, from 2020 to 2030; Gerrit Cole, Yankees, $36 million, 2020-2028.

The highest paid Latin American native big leaguer is the Venezuelan, Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 32 million until this year’s campaign.

The question that has plagued the Major Leagues since 1980 is how far will these salaries go?!

That first year of the question, was when the Astros made Nolan Ryan the first with millionaire fees, by paying him one million 125 thousand for that season.

In 44 years, he has multiplied the thing by 40.

And let the very joyous party continue!

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Shohei Ohtani cobrará 276.243 dólares diarios

“Por la plata baila el perro”… Anónimo.

–o-o-o—

Si un pelotero cobra 50 millones de dólares por seis meses de trabajo, según mi carnal Pitágoras, recibe 276 mi 243 dólares diarios. Es decir, EN UN SÓLO DÍA, lo que ganaría un ejecutivo experto en casi 36 meses de labor, ¡tres años!

Y a quien Dios se lo da, que San Pedro se lo bendiga… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!

Pues, eso, más de un cuarto de millón diario, recibirá Shohey Ohtani a partir de 2024, a los 29 años de edad, después de haber sido agente libre por primera vez en el próximo invierno.

Según informa en ESPN mi amigo, Alden González, el joven japonés de Ochú, poderoso al bate y ganador desde la lomita, firmará contrato, con los Angelinos o no, por 500 millones de dólares.

¿Es correcto eso, es justo que por jugar a la pelota paguen tal dinero?

No lo se, pero, por lo visto y vivido, los propietarios de equipos creen que así debe ser.

Como dijo ayer el super agente, Scott Boras: “Y, si no llegan a esa cifra con Ohtani, llegarán con algún próximo bigleaguer”.

Yo me pregunto: ¿Qué estará pensando Arturo Moreno, el propietario del equipo actual de Shohei, quien ha anunciado que quiere vender a sus Angelinos?

Arturo no quiere hablar del asunto.

Pero sí es posible que Ohtani alcance tal fortuna, porque los Mets firmaron Max Scherzer, por 43 millones 333 mil 333 dólares por campaña, 130 millones para tres años, cuando este hombre sólo lanza, no batea, y además, estaba en sus 48 años cuando legalizaron ese contrato, antes de la temporada 2022. Y Justin Verlánder, 40 en febrero, cobrará de los Mets, cada año, igual suma que esa, hasta 2024.

Los mejor pagados por año, después de Scherzer y Verlánder, todos de una dimensión: Aaron Judge, Yankees, $40.000.000, desde 2023 hasta 2031; Anthony Rendón, Angelinos, 2022-2026, $38.571.428; Mike Trout, Angelinos, $37.116.667, desde 2020 hasta 2030; Gerrit Cole, Yankees, $36 millones, 2020-2028.

El bigleaguer nativo de Latinoamérica mejor pagado es el venezolano, Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 32 millones hasta la campaña de este año.

La pregunta que pulula por las Grandes Ligas desde 1980, es ¡¿hasta dónde va a llegar estos sueldos?!

Aquel primer año de la pregunta, fue cuando los Astros convirtieron a Nolan Ryan en el primero .con honorarios millonarios, al pagarle un millón 125 mil por esa temporada.

En 44 años, se ha multiplicado la cosa por 40.

¡Y que siga la muy alegre fiesta!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

