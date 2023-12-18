The following is a clip from our Legacy of #21 documentary that we produced in 2008. This was the great Puerto Rican golfer, Chi Chi Rodríguez speaking from the heart about his friend, Roberto Clemente. Enjoy and feel free to post any comments at the bottom of the page. We like to hear from our readers so that we continue to improve our coverage.
As 21 Days of Clemente continues, here is a short snippet from our documentary on The Great One Roberto Clemente 🇵🇷⚾️#21DaysofClemente #RobertoClemente #BronxCare #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/gWocrufekf
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) December 18, 2023
We invite any of our readers to feel free to comment or contribute anything on Roberto Clemente that you would like share.
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Sports/ 42 mins ago
Carroll’s Column: Ronny Mauricio suffers ACL injury in Winter Ball
NEW YORK — Despite there being an offseason in Major League Baseball, a large...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Short Video from Latino Sports’ documentary on Roberto Clemente
The following is a clip from our Legacy of #21 documentary that we produced...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
Letters from Beyond: From Babe Ruth To Shohei Ohtani – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Babe Ruth Para Shohei Ohtani
My dear Midas Shohei: I already found out that they call you “Midas”, because...
-
Basketball/ 12 hours ago
St. John’s defeats Fordham at The Garden in NYC College Basketball Showdown
NEW YORK, NY — “I hope this is an annual thing where we can...
Julio
December 18, 2023 at 12:25 pm
Excellent piece.