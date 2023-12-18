Short Video from Latino Sports’ documentary on Roberto Clemente

The following is a clip from our Legacy of #21 documentary that we produced in 2008. This was the great Puerto Rican golfer, Chi Chi Rodríguez speaking from the heart about his friend, Roberto Clemente. Enjoy and feel free to post any comments at the bottom of the page. We like to hear from our readers so that we continue to improve our coverage.

As 21 Days of Clemente continues, here is a short snippet from our documentary on The Great One Roberto Clemente 🇵🇷⚾️#21DaysofClemente #RobertoClemente #BronxCare #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/gWocrufekf — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) December 18, 2023

We invite any of our readers to feel free to comment or contribute anything on Roberto Clemente that you would like share.

