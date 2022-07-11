Sibling pairs in the Hall of Fame – Parejas de hermanos en el Hall de la Fama

“Someone told me I’m ‘a pig’. And I consider that a compliment, according to the price of a kilo of pork today”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Francisco Ramos, from Hermosillo, asks…: “Why do the Dodgers have their home club dugout on third base side and the visiting teams on the first base side?”

Amigo Pancho…: Only 18 teams have it on the first base side, Orioles, Red Sox, Astros, Royals, Twins, Yankees, Mariners, Rays, Rangers, Braves, Reds, Rockies, Brewers, Mets, Phillies, Cardinals, Padres, Nationals.

For third, White Sox, Indians, Tigers, Angels, Athletics, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Dodgers, Marlins, Pirates, Giants.

Francisco A. Camacaro, from Barquisimeto, asks…: “Who are the pair of brothers who have been elevated to the Hall of Fame?”

Amigo Pancho 2do…: They are two pairs of brothers, George Wright, elevated in 1937 and Harry Wright, in 1953… Plus Paúl Waner, elevated in 1952 and Lloyd Waner, in 1967.

Víctor M. Rascón V. from Caborca, Sonora, asks…: “Since when has the Commissioner existed, and which one has been the best?”

Victorian Friend…: The first commissioner was the judge, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, from when they created the position, because of the eight White Sox sold to bettors in the 1919 World Series scandel.

The best has been Landis himself, who held the position until his death in 1944. He had to face very difficult situations without any precedent to follow. And after him, the most notable was Bowie K. Kühn, 1969-1984, 15 years old.

Daniel Vivas N. from Mazatlán, asks…: “Does Commissioner Rob Manfred receive money from television networks?”

Friend Dano…: It is ignored and not suspected. At least no one had mentioned that. But ESPN and FOX pay $2.4 billion a season to Major League Baseball for the rights to televise the games.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks…: “Did Mariano Rivera start a game, or was he an intermediate reliever, or a set up player, or was he a closer during his entire career?”

Amigo Manolo…: Of his total of 1,115 appearances, 10 were as a starter, all in his first season, 1995. And 153 times he appeared as an intermediate or set-up reliever.

Mario Reulbach, from Culiacán, asks…: “Why did the first World Series of the current sequence, that of 1903, go to a maximum of nine games and not seven?”

Amigo Mayo…: The owners of teams from Pittsburgh and Boston, who were the organizers, thought it was for the best. And then there were other series of nine games, until everyone in baseball was convinced that the advisable number is seven.

Eduardo Morales, from Caracas, asks…: “If you had to mention a bigleaguer from the current season as the best, which one would he be?”.

Friend Lalo…: Shohei Ohtani.

Raymond Younigson, from Greenville, North Carolina, asks…: “In the beginning they used bats in baseball like oars, flattened where they made contact with the ball. Until what year were they allowed; when they moved the pitcher’s box from 45 to 50 feet from home plate and then to 6’6, current distance; And since when is home plate five-sided and not four-sided?

Friend Ray…: Those bats were allowed until 1863; they moved the box from 45 to 50 feet, in 1880 and from 50 to 6’6 in 1893; home is five sided since 1900.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————Español—————————-

Parejas de hermanos en el Hall de la Fama

“Alguien me dijo que soy ‘un puerco’. Y eso lo considero un elogio, de acuerdo con el precio del kilo de puerco hoy día”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Francisco Ramos, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Por qué los Dodgers tienen su dogout de home club por tercera base, y los otros equipos por primera?”.

Amigo Pancho…: Solo 18 equipos lo tienen por primera, Orioles, Medias Rojas, Astros, Royals, Twins, Yankees, Marineros, Rays, Rangers, Bravos, Rojos, Rockies, Cerveceros, Mets, Phillies, Cardenales, Padres, Nationals.

Por tercera, Medias Blancas, Indios, Tigres, Angelinos, Atléticos, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Cachorros, Dodgers, Marlins, Piratas, Gigantes.

Francisco A. Camacaro, de Barquisimeto, pregunta…: “¿Quiénes son la pareja de hermanos que ha sido elevada al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Pancho 2do…: Son dos parejas de hermanos, George Wright, elevado en 1937 y Harry Wright, en 1953… Más Paúl Waner, elevado en 1952 y Lloyd Waner, en 1967.

Víctor M. Rascón V. de Caborca, Sonora, pregunta…: “¿Desde cuándo existe el Comisionado, y cuál ha sido el mejor?”.

Amigo Victoriano…: El primer comisionado fue el juez, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, desde cuando crearon el cargo, debido a los ocho Medias Blancas vendidos a los apostadores en la Serie Mundial de 1919.

El mejor ha sido el mismo Landis, quien ejerció el cargo hasta su muerte, en 1944. Tuvo que afrontar muy difíciles situaciones sin que hubieran antecedentes a los cuales atenerse. Y después de él, el más notable fue Bowie K. Kühn, 1969-1984, 15 años.

Daniel Vivas N. de Mazatlán, pregunta…: “¿El comisionado Rob Manfred recibe dinero de las cadenas de televisión?”.

Amigo Dano…: Se ignora y no se sospecha. Al menos, nadie se había referido a eso. Pero ESPN y FOX pagan dos mil 400 millones de dólares por temporada a Major League Baseball, por los derechos para televisar los juegos.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Abrió algún juego Mariano Rivera, o fue relevista intermedio, o set up, o durante toda su carrera fue cerrador?”.

Amigo Manolo…: De su total de mil 115 apariciones, 10 fueron como abridor, todas en su primera temporada, 1995. Y 153 veces apareció como relevista intermedio o de set up.

Mario Reulbach, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Por qué la primera Serie Mundial de la actual secuencia, la de 1903, fue a máximo de nueve juegos y no de siete?”.

Amigo Mayo…: Los propietarios de equipos de Pittsburgh y Boston, quienes fueron los organizadores, pensaron que era lo mejor. Y hubo después otras Series de nueve encuentros, hasta que todos en el beisbol se convencieron de que el número aconsejable es siete.

Eduardo Morales, de Caracas, pregunta…: “Si tuviera que mencionar a un bigleaguer de la actual temporada como el mejor, ¿cuál sería?”.

Amigo Lalo…: Shohei Ohtani.

Raymond Younigson, de Greenville, Carolina del Norte, pregunta…: “Al comienzo usaban en el beisbol unos bates como remos, achatados en la parte de hacer contacto con la pelota. ¿Hasta cuál año se permitieron; cuándo movieron la caja de lanzar de 45 a 50 pies del home y después a 6’6, distancia actual; y desde cuándo el home es de cinco lados y no de cuatro?”.

Amigo Ray…: Esos bates se permitieron hasta 1863; alejaron la caja de 45 a 50 pies, en 1880 y de 50 a 6’6 en 1893; el home es de cinco lados desde 1900.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

