SILVER SLUGGER AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED 

10 First-Time Winners, Drury and Arraez First-Ever Utility Player Winners, Trout Claims 9th, Altuve 6th, Four Players Win 5th

CHICAGO (Nov. 10, 2022) – Louisville Slugger®, the Official Bat of Major League Baseball®, is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Silver Slugger℠ Awards. Players learned they won in a special hour-long telecast exclusively aired on MLB Network®. The Silver Slugger Award is the top offensive award in Major League Baseball®, with the season’s best players at each position selected in a vote by MLB® coaches and managers in their respective leagues. For the first time, awards were given for Utility Players (UT) with Brandon Drury winning in the National League and Luis Arraez in the American League, the latter adding a Silver Slugger to his AL batting title.

Arraez and Drury are part of a group of 10 players who are first-time winners. Others include NL batting champion Jeff McNeil, NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber, along with Yordan Alvarez, Josh Bell, Alejandro Kirk, Nathaniel Lowe, Julio Rodríguez and Trea Turner. Three members of the San Diego Padres won awards, while the Astros, Phillies, Cardinals and Dodgers had two winners each. Nine American League teams had winners, with Mike Trout claiming his ninth award and Jose Altuve his sixth. Four players won their fifth Silver Slugger: Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Paul Goldschmidt. Cleveland’s José Ramírez took home his fourth Silver Slugger, while AL Home Run champion Aaron Judge won his third.

HOW WINNERS ARE DETERMINED

A vote of MLB managers and coaches decide Silver Slugger Award winners. They cast ballots for the players they determine to be the best offensive producers at each position in the American and National Leagues. Each team receives four votes: the manager and three coaches of their choice. Votes are based on a combination of offensive statistics including OBP, OPS, OPS+, home runs, hits, RBI, batting average as well as the managers’ and coaches’ general impressions of a player’s overall offensive value. The accounting firm of Mountjoy Chilton Medley LLP verifies the tabulation of ballots.

THE SILVER SLUGGER AWARD TROPHY

Each of the 20 winners will receive a three-foot tall, beautifully crafted Silver Slugger Award from Louisville Slugger in honor of their achievements. Each trophy bears a custom engraving of the recipient’s name, along with the names of the other Silver Slugger winners in that player’s league. This year’s awards will be on display for public viewing at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky. before being sent to MLB teams for on-field presentations to winners at the start of the 2023 season.

Following is a complete list of winners of the 2022 Silver Slugger℠ Awards

presented by Louisville Slugger: