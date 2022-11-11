Connect with us

Sports

SILVER SLUGGER AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED 

10 First-Time Winners, Drury and Arraez First-Ever Utility Player Winners, Trout Claims 9th, Altuve 6th, Four Players Win 5th  

CHICAGO (Nov. 10, 2022) – Louisville Slugger®, the Official Bat of Major League Baseball®, is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Silver Slugger℠ Awards. Players learned they won in a special hour-long telecast exclusively aired on MLB Network®. The Silver Slugger Award is the top offensive award in Major League Baseball®, with the season’s best players at each position selected in a vote by MLB® coaches and managers in their respective leagues. For the first time, awards were given for Utility Players (UT) with Brandon Drury winning in the National League and Luis Arraez in the American League, the latter adding a Silver Slugger to his AL batting title.

Arraez and Drury are part of a group of 10 players who are first-time winners. Others include NL batting champion Jeff McNeil, NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber, along with Yordan Alvarez, Josh Bell, Alejandro Kirk, Nathaniel Lowe, Julio Rodríguez and Trea Turner. Three members of the San Diego Padres won awards, while the Astros, Phillies, Cardinals and Dodgers had two winners each. Nine American League teams had winners, with Mike Trout claiming his ninth award and Jose Altuve his sixth. Four players won their fifth Silver Slugger: Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Paul Goldschmidt. Cleveland’s José Ramírez took home his fourth Silver Slugger, while AL Home Run champion Aaron Judge won his third.

HOW WINNERS ARE DETERMINED 

A vote of MLB managers and coaches decide Silver Slugger Award winners. They cast ballots for the players they determine to be the best offensive producers at each position in the American and National Leagues. Each team receives four votes: the manager and three coaches of their choice. Votes are based on a combination of offensive statistics including OBP, OPS, OPS+, home runs, hits, RBI, batting average as well as the managers’ and coaches’ general impressions of a player’s overall offensive value. The accounting firm of Mountjoy Chilton Medley LLP verifies the tabulation of ballots.

THE SILVER SLUGGER AWARD TROPHY 

Each of the 20 winners will receive a three-foot tall, beautifully crafted Silver Slugger Award from Louisville Slugger in honor of their achievements. Each trophy bears a custom engraving of the recipient’s name, along with the names of the other Silver Slugger winners in that player’s league. This year’s awards will be on display for public viewing at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky. before being sent to MLB teams for on-field presentations to winners at the start of the 2023 season.

 

Following is a complete list of winners of the 2022 Silver Slugger℠ Awards 

presented by Louisville Slugger: 

NATIONAL LEAGUE POS  PLAYER  TEAM  STATS  # OF SSA’s WON/YEAR(S) 
1B  Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals .317 BA, 35 HR, 106 R, 115 RBI, 178 H,

.981 OPS

 5 – 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022 
2B  Jeff McNeil New York Mets .326 BA, 9 HR, 73 R, 62 RBI, 174 H,

.836 OPS

 1 – 2022 
SS  Trea Turner Los Angeles Dodgers .298 BA, 21 HR, 101 R, 100 RBI, SB 27,

194 H, .809 OPS

 1 – 2022 
3B  Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals .293 BA, 30 HR, 73 R, 103 RBI, 163 H,

.891 OPS

 5 – 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 
OF  Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers .269 BA, 35 HR, 117 R, 82 RBI, SB 12,

154 H, .873 OPS

 5 – 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 
OF  Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies .218 BA, 46 HR, 100 R, 94 RBI, SB 10,

126 H, .827 OPS

 1 – 2022 
OF  Juan Soto San Diego Padres .242 BA, 27 HR, 93 R, 62 RBI, 127 H,

.853 OPS

 3 – 2020, 2021, 2022 
J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies .276 BA, 22 HR, 75 R, 84 RBI, SB 21,

139 H, .820 OPS

 3 – 2018, 2019, 2022 
DH Josh Bell San Diego Padres .266 BA 17 HR, 78 R, 71 RBI, 147 H,

.784 OPS

 1 – 2022 
UT Brandon Drury San Diego Padres .263 BA, 28 HR, 87 R, 87 RBI, 136 H,

.813 OPS
Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Sports

en English
en Englishes Spanish