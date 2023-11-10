Silver Slugger Award winners for 2023

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners (second win)

How do you follow up winning a Silver Slugger as a rookie and being the first player to collect 25 homers and 25 steals in your debut season? Win the award again by going 30-30 in your second year. Thanks to 32 homers, 37 steals and an .818 OPS, Rodríguez was the first player to win this award in each of their first two seasons in the big leagues, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.