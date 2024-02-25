No Earthquakes, But Drugs and Crimes – Sin Terremotos, Pero Sí Drogas y Crímenes

“Most problems caused by drugs arise because they are illegal”… Milton Friedman.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – It used to be said about San Francisco: “Beautiful city, but the danger of earthquakes is terrible.”

Now, since the earthquake during the 1980 World Series, Athletics-Giants, little is said about the seismic vein of those Western properties, but, nevertheless, there are big leaguers who oppose playing with the Giants for other reasons:

Drug trafficking and robberies in the streets.

The Giants have tried to sign JD Martínez, a native of Miami. But the 36-year-old veteran asked his agent, Scott Boras, not to accept it.

In his 13 years as a big leaguer, JD has hit .287, 315 home runs, 1,020 RBIs and has participated in six All-Star Games.

The Giants’ star catcher, Buster Posey, revealed in an interview that before agreeing with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani was willing to play for the San Francisco team, already agreeing on fees and everything else.

But then several players informed him and showed him what a disaster several areas of that city are.

Posey reported that the Giants agreed to pay the Japanese the results $700 million for 10 seasons that the Dodgers now pay him.

Those who defend the Giants, most of them baseball players, insist that the entire city is not a nest of criminals, but the hotel area where they house the visiting teams is. That is why they suggest that they change hotels, to a quiet area, so that the fatal rumor ends.

San Francisco has been trying to sign power hitters since they last won the World Series in 2014.

San Francisco was famous throughout the world as one of the most beautiful cities in the world. They talked and wrote about their beautiful Chinatown and its streets built on steep hills.

Many people, including Joe DiMaggio, braved the danger of earthquakes to enjoy the beauty of that corner of California.

But comments about the negative fly faster than all the others and remain impregnated, sometimes forever.

I had to survive the World Series earthquake above the press box in San Francisco; and I lived the 12 looong days of waiting for the third game to take place.

I enjoyed, of course, the beautiful metropolis on the San Andreas Fault.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Sin Terremotos, Pero Sí Drogas y Crímenes

“La mayoría de los problemas causados por las drogas, surgen porque son ilegales”… Milton Friedman.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – De San Francisco solía decirse: “Preciosa ciudad, pero el peligro de los terremotos es terrible”.

Ahora, desde el terremoto durante la Serie Mundial de 1980, Atléticos-Gigantes, poco se habla de la veta sísmica de aquellos occidentales predios, pero, no obstante, hay bigleaguers que se oponen a jugar con los Gigantes por otros motivos:

El tráfico de drogas y los robos en plenas calles.

Los Gigantes han tratado de firmar a JD Martínez, nativo de aquí de Miami. Pero el veterano, de 36 años, pidió a su agente, Scott Boras, que no lo acepte.

En sus 13 años de bigleaguer, JD ha bateado para .287, 315 jonrones, mil dos carreras impulsadas y ha participado en seis Juegos de Estrellas.

El estelar receptor de los Gigantes, Buster Posey, reveló en una entrevista, que antes de acordar con los Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani estaba dispuesto a jugar para el equipo de San Francisco, ya de acuerdo en honorarios y todo lo demás.

Pero entonces varios peloteros le informaron y le demostraron del desastre que son varias áreas de esa ciudad.

Posey informó que los Gigantes estuvieron de acuerdo en pagarle al japonés los resultados $700 millones por 10 temporadas que ahora le pagan los Dodgers.

Quienes defienden a los Gigantes, la mayoría peloteros, insisten en que toda la ciudad no es un nido de criminales, pero sí el área del hotel donde alojan a los equipos visitantes. Por eso sugieren que cambien de hotel, hacia una zona tranquila, para que termine el fatal rumoreo.

En San Francisco tratan de firmar bateadores de poder desde que ganaron la Serie Mundial por última vez, en 2014.

San Francisco fue famosa en el mundo entero, como una de las urbes más bellas del mundo. Hablaban y escribían de su precioso barrio chino y de sus calles construidas sobre empinados cerros.

Muchas personas, incluso Joe DiMaggio, desafiaban el peligro de los terremotos para disfrutar de lo bonito de aquel rincón de California.

Pero los comentarios acerca de lo negativo, vuelan a mayor velocidad que todos los demás y quedan impregnados, a veces para siempre.

Me tocó sobrevivir en el terremoto de la Serie Mundial sobre el palco de la prensa de San Francisco; y viví los 12 laaargos días de espera para que se celebrara el tercer juego.

Disfruté, por supuesto, de la bella metrópoli sobre la Falla de San Andrés.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5