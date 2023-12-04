Image Credit: MLB

Single game tickets for 2024 Serie Del Caribe on sale at Marlins.com/SDC

The Miami Marlins and loanDepot park announced single game tickets for the 2024 Serie del Caribe (Caribbean Series) are available now at Marlins.com/SDC. Tickets start at just $10, with lower-level seats available for as low as $15!

The international baseball party will be hosted in 2024 at loanDepot park – the Home of Béisbol, marking the first time the tournament has been held at a Major League Baseball venue. The tournament, which will run from February 1 through February 9, 2024, features Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the three invited teams, Curaçao, Nicaragua, and Panama.

For more information or to purchase tickets today, head to Marlins.com/SDC.

