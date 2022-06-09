Six games won in a row by Jameson Taillon – Seis juegos ganados en fila por Jameson Taillon

“When night falls, do you hit the horizon?”… Rafael León Pérez.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week…: Cuban Tony Oliva will be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24. And today marks the 56th anniversary of when they tied a bizarre record for both Leagues, Oliva and four more from the Twins. Do you remember what that record was?

The Answer…: On June 9, 1966, during the seventh inning, against the Royals, the Twins, at home, were the first in the AL to hit five home runs in one inning, the work of Rich Rollings, Zoilo Versalles, Don Mincher, Harmon Killebrew and Oliva. They won 9-4. Other teams with the record are New York Giants, San Francisco Giants, Phillies, Brewers, Yankees, Astros.

Good news for the Dodgers.- Tomorrow, Friday, Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) will reappear against the Giants in San Francisco. Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw threw 58 pitches over four innings in the minors and that he is considered recovered from his lower back soreness…

Yankee on fire.- Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon is not only undefeated in his last eight open games, going 6-0, 2.02, but he has also allowed just two home runs in 49 innings during those eight appearances. .

Confirmed!…: Luis Aparicio was a genius. Managers and coaches admired him and commented on his ability to position himself, exactly, to where he connected each of the hitters. And he was from memory, without cards, as all infielders and outfielders now use. The Zulian was better than these people about 70 years ago…

How to injure yourself Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm found the most idiotic way to injure himself. He was batting badly and since he couldn’t find anyone to hit because of it, he decided to break the bat against everything he saw in the dugout. A splinter from the wreckage of it, shot out and hurt his neck. He bled profusely…

By the way, there are many batters seen this year, in obvious bad manners like this one, destroying bats in unfortunate scenes

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: El cubano Tony Oliva será elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown dentro de unos días, el domingo 24 de julio. Y hoy se cumplen 56 años de cuando empataron un estrambótico record de ambas Ligas, Oliva y cuatro más de los Twins. ¿Recuerdas cuál fue ese record?

La Respuesta…: El nueve de junio de 1966, durante el séptimo inning, frente a los Royals, los Twins, en su casa, fueron los primeros en la Americana en conectar cinco jonrones en un inning, obra de Rich Rollings, Zoilo Versalles, Don Mincher, Harmon Killebrew y Oliva. Ganaron 9-4. Otros equipos con la marca son, Gigantes de Nueva York, Gigantes de San Francisco, Phillies, Cerveceros, Yankees, Astros.

Buena nueva para los Dodgers.- Mañana viernes reaparecerá Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), frente a los Gigantes, en San Francisco. El mánager, Dave Roberts, dijo que Kershaw hizo 58 lanzamientos durante cuatro innings en las menores y que se le considera recuperado de sus dolencias en la cintura…

Yankee disparado.- El lanzador derecho de los Yankees, Jameson Taillon, no solo va invicto en sus últimos ocho juegos abiertos, con record de 6-0, 2.02, además, ha permitido solo dos jonrones en 49 innings durante esas ocho apariciones…

¡Confirmado!…: Luis Aparicio fue un genio. Mánagers y coaches le admiraban y comentaban su habilidad para colocarse, exacto, hacia donde conectaba cada uno de los bateadores. Y era de memoria, sin tarjetitas, como ahora usan todos los infielders y outfielders. El zuliano era mejor que esta gente hace unos 70 años…

Cómo lesionarte tú mismo.- El tercera base de los Phillies, Alec Bohm, encontró la fórmula más idiota de lesionarse. Le iba mal al bate y como no encontró a quién caerle a batazos por eso, decidió romper el bate contra todo lo que veía en el dugout. Una astilla de sus destrozos, salió disparada y le hirió el cuello. Sangró profusamente…

Por cierto, son muchos los bateadores vistos este año, en evidentes malacrianzas como ésta, destrozando bates en lamentables escenas

