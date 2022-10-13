Sixth Puerto Rican en route to the Hall of Fame – Sexto boricua vía al Hall de la Fama

“In the postseason the favorites don’t always win, those who play better always win”… Yogi Berra.

Question of the Week: One hundred years ago, in 1922, the World Series was Giants-Yankees. The Giants won in four games, plus a draw by darkness. How did Babe Ruth hit in that Series?

The Answer: A single and a double in 17 at-bats, 118 average, despite being in top form, at 27 years old.

Sixth Puerto Rican via HOF. The next to be elevated to the Hall of Fame will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, at six in the evening, through Major League Baseball Network.

At the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) we began work yesterday preparing for the voting, studying the situation of each one of more than 400 voters, which will last until November 4.

We will then be able to vote for none, up to 10 candidates. Among the new ones on the list, the one with the best option is the Puerto Rican from Manatí, Carlos Beltrán, who would be the sixth on the island in Cooperstown, after Roberto Clemente, Roberto Alomar, Edgar Martínez, Iván Rodríguez and Orlando Cepeda.

“The best sauce is hunger”… Anonymous.-

Cairo not anymore. The candidacy of the interim manager, Miguel Cairo, disappeared to remain in charge of the White Sox. Yesterday at noon, it was stated in Chicago that the veteran winner, Bruce Bochy, 67, a historic San Francisco rider, would be the new head in the south of the city. Other candidates were Mike Shildt and Ron Washigton. Tony LaRussa, 78, has left office, due to the ills of his heart.

The hot ones. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said of the series: “Yes, the Padres are hot, but we’ve been hot all season.” And he’s right, because they won 111 games.

Urías at the top. With the game won the day before yesterday, Julio Urías now has eight postseason wins, five in relay. The biggest winner in history, before turning 27 years old (26 years 62 days).

Chapmanerías. Aroldis Chapman, who had not been pitching well ffor the Yankees, left the team because he wasn’t guaranteed a postseason run. He now hopes that another club hires him. He earned 48 million for his three seasons.

“If Tom LaSorda was a good manager, then I am Saint Francis of Assisi”… Dick Secades.-

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Sexto boricua vía al Hall de la Fama

“En la postemporada no siempre ganan los favoritos, siempre ganan los que juegan mejor”… Yogi Berra.

La Pregunta de la Semana: Hace cien años, en 1922, la Serie Mundial fue Gigantes-Yankees. Ganaron los Gigantes en cuatro juegos, más un empate por oscuridad. ¿Cómo bateó Babe Ruth en esa Serie?

La Respuesta: Un sencillo y un doble en 17 turnos, 118 de promedio, no obstante estar en plena forma, a los 27 años de edad.

Sexto boricua vía HOF. Los próximos a ser elevados al Hall de la Fama, serán dados a conocer el martes 24 de enero próximo, a las seis de la tarde, a través de Major Legue Baseball Network.

En la Baseball Writers Association of América (BBWAA) comenzamos a trabajar ayer en la preparación de las votaciones, estudiando la situación de cada uno de más de 400 electores, lo que se prolongará hasta el cuatro de noviembre.

Podremos votar entonces desde por ninguno, hasta por 10 candidatos. Entre los nuevos en la planilla, el de mayor opción es el puertorriqueño de Manatí, Carlos Beltrán, quien sería el sexto de la isla en Cooperstown, tras de Roberto Clemente, Roberto Alomar, Edgar Martínez, Iván Rodríguez y Orlando Cepeda

“La mejor salsa es el hambre”… Anónimo.-

Cairo ya no. Desapareció la candidatura del mánager interino, Miguel Cairo, para quedarse al frente de los Medias Blancas. Ayer a medio día, se afirmaba en Chicago que el veterano ganador, Bruce Bochy, de 67 años, histórico en San Francisco, sería el nuevo piloto en el sur de la ciudad. Otros candidatos fueron, Mike Shildt y Ron Washigton. Tony LaRussa, de 78 años, ha abandonado el cargo, por sus males del corazón.

Los calientes. El primera base de los Dodgers, Freddie Freeman, expresó acerca de la serie: “Sí, los Padres están calientes, pero nosotros hemos estado calientes durante toda la temporada”. Y tiene razón, porque ganaron 111 juegos.

Urías en la cumbre. Con el juego ganado anteayer, Julio Urías, tiene ahora ocho triunfos en postemporadas, cinco en relevos. El mayor ganador en la historia, antes de cumplir 27 años (26 años 62 días).

Chapmanerías. Aroldis Chapman, quien nunca le sirvió a los Yankees, abandonó el equipo porque no le garantizaron ir a la postemporada. Ahora espera que otro club lo contrate. Cobró 48 millåones por sus tres temporadas.

“Si Tom LaSorda fue buen mánager, entonces yo soy San Francisco de Asís”… Dick Secades.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

