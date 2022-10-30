Sleeping a lot is good for J. Verlander – Dormir mucho hace bien a J. Verlánder

“New York is so important that they needed to give it two names, New York-New York… Manny Acta.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Five Latin Americans in the Astros’ World Series starting lineup: Martín Maldonado catcher, Yuli Gurriel first base, José Altuve second base, Jéromy Peña shortstop, Yordán Álvarez left fielder…** Until today, Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto have only been disenchantment and a lousy investment for the Padres… ** In the Arizona League there is a scandal over the Rockies’ first baseman, Grant Lavigne. He has hit home runs up to 457 feet and bats for 386. He played this year in Double A, measures 1.93 and weighs 99 kilos… ** The Dominican infielder from San Juan de la Maguana, Sean Segura, traveled Philadelphia-Houston fully uniformed from Phillie, while all his teammates were in suits and ties. They traveled on Wednesday and the first game of the World Series was the night before Friday. Segura argued: “I wanted to feel in the atmosphere of the game”… ** Justin Verlander, a good candidate for the 2022 Cy Young, recently submitted to Tommy John, at 39 years of age, said that his longevity in baseball is due to the fact that sleep many hours. “Nothing makes you healthier than sleep,” he added…

“Good coffee should be black as hell, hot as hell and sweet as love”… Hungarian proverb.

** José Altuve forced to come back to bat, after his slump in the Playoffs, with 26 straight at-bats without a hit. His average then was 094. And he’s making $29 million this year. I think he swings too hard to each pitch… ** The notable thing about the absence of black players in this World Series is that Houston and Philadelphia are among the cities with the most black populations in the United States… ** Very bad broadcast of the World Series in Spanish. Too many in the cabin, four; there is no variety, they are not share their visual, they never say what is or how the city is, they ignore the whole environment apart from the game, just like what happened with the players in private life; they do not know what modulation is, it is obvious that they have not studied for such work. Ridiculous with greetings, unprofessional, annoying. Also, they are ordinary. And one of them stuters, ho, ho, ho, ha… ** I switched to the broadcast in English, I understand less, but I enjoy it more…

“The pitcher is not a baseball player, but something different and superior”… Christy Mathewson.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————————Español——————————–

Dormir mucho hace bien a J. Verlánder

“Nueva York es tan importante que necesitaron ponerle dos nombres, New York-New York… Manny Acta.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Cinco latinoamericanos en la alineación inicial de los Astros para la Serie Mundial: Martín Maldonado cátcher, Yuli Gurriel primera base, José Altuve segunda base, Jéromy Peña shortstop, Yordán Álvarez left fielder…** Hasta hoy, Fernando Tatis y Juan Soto han sido sólo desencanto y pésima inversión para los Padres… ** En la Liga de Arizona hay un escándalo por el primera base de los Rockies, Grant Lavigne. Ha sacado jonrones hasta a 457 pies y batea para 386. Jugó este año en Doble A, mide 1.93 y pesa 99 kilos… ** El infielder dominicano de San Juan de la Maguana, Sean Segura, viajó Philadelphia-Houston totalmente uniformado de Phillie, mientras todos sus compañeros iban de saco y corbata. Viajaron el miércoles y el primer juego de la Serie Mundial fue antenoche viernes. Segura argumentó: “Quería sentirme en el ambiente del juego”… ** Justin Verlánder, buen candidato al Cy Young 2022, recién sometido a la Tommy John, a los 39 años de edad, dijo que su longevidad en el beisbol se debe a que duerme muchas horas. “Nada te produce mejor salud que dormir”, añadió…

“El buen café debe ser negro como el demonio, caliente como el infierno y dulce como el amor”… Proverbio húngaro.

** José Altuve obligado a resucitar al bate, tras su slump en los Playoffs, con 26 turnos en fila sin un incogible. Su promedio entonces fue de 094. Y cobra 29 millones de dólares este año. Creo que le tira demasiado fuerte a cada lanzamiento… ** Lo notable de la ausencia de peloteros negros en esta Serie Mundial, es que Houston y Philadelphia son de las ciudades con más población negra en Estados Unidos… ** Muy mala la transmisión de la Serie Mundial en castellano. Demasiados en la cabina, cuatro; no hay variedad, no son gráficos, nunca dicen qué hay o como está la ciudad, ignoran todo el ambiente aparte del juego, igual que lo ocurrido con los peloteros en la vida privada; no saben qué es modulación, se nota que no han estudiado para tal misión. Ridículos con los saludos, poco profesionales, fastidiosos. Además, son ordinarios. Y uno de ellos es gago, jo,jo,jo,ja… ** Me mudé para la narración en inglés, entiendo menos, pero disfruto más…

“El pitcher no es un pelotero, sino algo diferente y superior”… Christy Mathewson.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5