Snapshots of Latino Sports at CoolToday Park, and more from Spring Training

CoolToday Park, the Spring Training home of the Atlanta Braves. Consider North Port, Florida: Braves Country - Image Credit: Latino Sports

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA — This is Braves Country.

On Saturday, March 23rd, Latino Sports’ Joe Ferrara and Robert Rizzo, made for a dynamic duo, as the Tampa Bay Rays took the road to visit the Spring Training home of the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park, located in North Port, Florida.

Other than Braves All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies, and Cal Conley, Atlanta’s fourth round pick (selected 126th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft, each going yard, there was not much else to note in the Rays’ 5-2 exhibition game win over the Braves. Plus, it being Spring Training, rather than providing our audience with a full-game recap on all nine innings — here are some snapshots from our day at the ballpark. Enjoy!

2024 Spring Training

Tampa Bay Rays @ Atlanta Braves

CoolToday Park, North Port, FL

Photos/Videos captured by Joe Ferrara and Robert Rizzo on Saturday, March 23rd

Marcell Ozuna meeting up with some Braves fans during batting practice this morning at CoolToday Park 🇩🇴⚾️🔥#Braves #MLB #LatinoSports #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/SgKdOcK7I2 — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) March 23, 2024

