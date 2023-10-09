Lionel Messi - Image Credit: MLS

The following was published on thewrap.com by Stephanie Kaloi on Monday, October 9th — Soccer Star Lionel Messi’s Starring In a New Animated Series: ‘Messi and the Giants’ — The show centers on a 12-year-old football-playing Leo “traveling throughout a video game on a quest to go home”

A new animated series is coming from Lionel “Leo” Messi: “Messi and the Giants.” The show is inspired by Argentinian soccer superstar Messi and “depicts a 12-year-old Messi as he confronts various obstacles while traveling throughout a video game on a quest to go home.”

“We can’t wait to share the vision and creative direction behind this inspirational series with full support from Leo and his incredible team,” said Sony Music Entertainment’s Fernando Cabral in a statement.

“Football is the only sport around the world that can inspire excitement and connection in the same way that storytelling does,” Sony Pictures Television — Kids’ Joe D’Ambrosia said. “What makes this series special is that it focuses on the same principles of good sportsmanship… it’s about perseverance, resilience, teamwork and believing in yourself.”

More details are set to be released to broadcast and streaming partners later this month, D’Ambrosia added.

“Messi and the Giants” will be available in English, Spanish and “many other languages.” Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television — Kids and Leo Messi Management are behind the series. Messi is also set to appear in the upcoming “Messi Meets America” for Apple TV+.

