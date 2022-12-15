Connect with us

Soccer World Cup Argentina Defeats Croatia Now Repping All Spanish Speaking Countries

(Photo courtesy of AP/Martin Meissner)

South Bronx, NY: Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and Uruguay were the six countries that qualified for the world stage of the 2022 Men’s Soccer World Cup in Qatar.

Of those six countries, only Argentina has survived and made it to the final game Vs. the reining champion, France. Argentina will have an entire continent rooting as it is not just representing Argentina, but all of Latin America and all Spanish speaking countries.

This is a good article on the meaning of this upcoming game for Argentina and for Messi.

World Cup 2022: One More Time for Argentina, One Last Chance for Messi

