Solidarity reception for Carlos in San Francisco – Recepción solidaria para Carlos en San Francisco

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The house through the window. Just as the three Californian teams of the National League are being put together, very good baseball is expected in those western quarters.

The Dodgers, Giants and Padres have pledged so many millions of dollars that they seem up their noses for the 2023-2032 decade.

Welcome, Carlos! The Giants’ shortstop in the last 12 years, 1,525 games, 35-year-old Brandon Crawford is very elegant facing the signing of Puerto Rican Carlos Correa. Crawford said:

“With Carlos, our team is definitely much better. He has been one of the best in the majors for years. What I will do is dedicate myself from now on to learning the new position that they assign me”.

Crawford is signed for $15.2 million through next season.

Another shortsop issue. Meanwhile, the Red Sox, who lost their shortstop, via Fernando Tatis-Padres of San Diego, tried yesterday to negotiate with “Excel Sport Management”, agents of Dansby Swanson, 28 years old and who for seven seasons has been the position with the Braves. He made 10 million this year.

But Swanson, the latest all-star shortstop on the market, is also wanted by the Dodgers, Cubs and, of course, the Braves.

Swanson will end up with a long and juicy contract, since Correa will earn 350 million for 13 seasons with the Giants; Trea Turner, 300 million for 11 years in a Phillies uniform; and Xander Bogaerts, 280 million for 11 seasons with the Padres.

And now, with you… The Mets will introduce Justin Verlander at a press conference at 10 am Tuesday morning, scheduled for the reporters’ lounge at City Field.

Will he or won’t he? The Yankees thing has been the same as putting 162 million dollars in a roulette wheel to see what happens. This is what Carlos Rodón will be paid for six seasons, hoping that he will continue his progress in 2021 and 2022, after the Tommy John operation in 2019. In these last two seasons he has a record of 27-13, 2.45.

Carlos, who is the son of Cubans, a Miami native, had 237 strikeouts this year and was an All-Star for the second year in a row. You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!

Recepción solidaria para Carlos en San Francisco

En el fútbol:

“Papá, ¿por qué todo el público abuchea a ese señor?”.

“Por que tiró una piedra contra el árbitro”.

“¡Pero, papá, si no lo acertó!”.

“Por eso mismo, hijo, por eso mismo”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La casa por la ventana. Tal como se están armando los tres equipos californianos de la Liga Nacional, se espera muy buen beisbol por aquellos occidentales lados.

Dodgers, Gigantes y Padres se han comprometido en tantos millones de dólares, que parecen empeñados hasta las fosas nasales para la década 2023-2032.

¡Bienvenido, Carlos! El shortstop de los Gigantes en los últimos 12 años, mil 525 juegos, Brandon Crawford, de 35 años de edad, es muy elegante al enfrentar la contratación del boricua Carlos Correa. Dijo Crawford:

“Con Carlos, nuestro equipo es definitivamente mucho mejor. Él ha sido uno de los mejores en Grandes Ligas durante años. Lo que haré será dedicarme desde ahora a aprender la nueva posición que me asignen”.

Crawford está firmado por 15 millones 200 mil dólares hasta la próxima temporada.

Otro asunto shortsop. Entre tanto, los Medias Rojas, quienes perdieron a su shortstop, vía Fernando Tatis-Padres de San Diego, trataban ayer de negociar con “Excel Sport Mánagement”, agentes de Dansby Swanson, de 28 años y quien durante siete campañas ha sido el de la posición con los Bravos. Cobró 10 millones este año.

Pero a Swanson, el último shortstop estelar en el mercado, también lo quieren Dodgers, Cachorros y, por supuesto, Bravos.

Swanson terminará con un contrato laaaargo y jugoso, puesto que Correa cobrará 350 millones por 13 temporadas con los Gigantes; Trea Turner, 300 millones para 11 años uniformado de Phillies; y Xander Bogaerts, 280 millones por 11 campañas con los Padres.

Y ahora, con ustedes… Los Mets presentarán el martes, a las 10 de la mañana a Justin Verlánder, en una conferencia de prensa, convocada para el salón de los reporteros en City Field.

¿Podrá o no podrá? Lo de los Yankees ha sido igual que poner 162 millones de dólares en una ruleta a ver qué ocurre. Es lo que le pagarán a Carlos Rodón por seis temporadas, esperando que siga su progreso de 2021 y 2022, tras la operación Tommy John de 2019. En estas dos últimas temporadas ha sumado record de 27-13, 2.45.

Carlos, quien es hijo de cubanos, nativo de Miami, logró 237 strikeouts este año y fue llevado al Juego de Estrellas por segundo año en fila. ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!

