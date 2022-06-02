Son of Roger Clemens seems to be stellar – Hijo de Roger Clemens parece no ser estelar

“I had to choose between getting divorced or going on vacation to Bermuda. Since the trip lasted two weeks and the divorce lasted the rest of my life, I decided on a divorce”… Woody Allen.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week…: This is the 75th year of racial reintegration in Major League Baseball. But Jackie Róbinson wasn’t the first black man to hit a home run after April 1947. Do you remember who he was?

The Answer…: It happened on August 13, 1947, when it was Joe Schultz’s turn to bat for the San Luis Carmelites, and the manager pinch-hit Willard Brown. What he did was hit a line drive to the left field corner, which allowed him to run all four bases, home run inside the field.

A son of a cat who hunts nothing.- The brilliant pitcher that he was, Roger Clemens, has not been elevated to the Hall of Fame for lying before the United States Congress. His son, Kody, a utility, who just made it to the Majors with the Tigers, will not make it to Cooperstown either, but due to lack of quality. After four years in the minors, he left a batting average of .252, with 43 home runs, and has already turned 26 years old. In his Major League debut, last night, with the visiting Twins, 3-0, walk…

We have two, not one.- Hey! In addition to Luis Aparicio, we have a Venezuelan, no longer in one, but in two highest category Halls of Fame in the United States. It is Larense, Amleto Monacelli, considered one of the best bowling players in history…

“Divorce becomes the life insurance of your wife’s next husband”… Dick Secades.-

“The first step to get a divorce is to get a marriage license”… Pacomio.-

Historic Pelón.- There I read that “professional baseball began in 1871 with the National Association”, the first Major League. But no, two years earlier, in 1869, professionalism had already begun, with the Cincinnati Red Stockings, since all players received a salary to play…

Race of colistas.- The glorious Reds of other times woke up yesterday with the worst record among the 30 teams. But they celebrated having scored 20 runs on the Cubs for a 20-5 finish. They haven’t reached the plate so many times in a game since 1999, twice, when they beat the Phillies 22-3 and the Rockies 24-12…

“Number one cause of divorces in the whole world, is marriage”… La Pimpi.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————Español——————————-

Hijo de Roger Clemens parece no ser estelar

“Tenía que escoger entre divorciarme o irme de vacaciones a las Bermudas. Como el viaje duraba dos semanas y el divorcio el resto de mi vida, me decidí por el divorcio”… Woody Allen.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Éste es el año 75 de la reintegración racial en Grandes Ligas. Pero no fue Jackie Róbinson el primer negro en conectar jonrón después de abril de 1947. ¿Recuerdas quién fue?

La Respuesta…: Ocurrió el 13 de agosto de 1947, cuando le tocaba batear por los Carmelitas de San Luis, a Joe Schultz, y el mánager mandó de emergente a Willard Brown. Lo que hizo fue disparar un línea hacia el rincón del leftfield, que le permitió correr sobre las cuatro bases, jonrón dentro del campo.

Un hijo de gato que no caza nada.- El brillante lanzador que fuera, Roger Clemens, no ha sido elevado al Hall de la Fama por mentir ante el Congreso de Estados Unidos. Su hijo, Kody, un utílity, quien acaba de llegar a las Mayores con los Tigres, tampoco llegará a Cooperstown, pero, por falta de calidad. Después de cuatro años por las menores, dejó promedio al bate de 252, con 43 jonrones, y ya ha cumplido 26 años. En su debut de Grandes Ligas, antenoche, con los Twins de visita, de 3-0, base por bolas…

Tenemos dos, no uno.- ¡Ey!, además de Luis Aparicio, tenemos un venezolano, ya no en uno, sino en dos Halls de la Fama de máxima categoría en Estados Unidos. Es el larense, Amleto Monacelli, considerado uno de los mejores jugadores de bowling en la historia…

“El divorcio viene a ser el seguro de vida del próximo esposo de tu esposa”… Dick Secades.-

“El primer paso para poder divorciarse es conseguir la licencia matrimonial”… Pacomio.-

Pelón histórico.- Por ahí leí que “el beisbol profesional comenzó en 1871 con la Nacional Association”, la primera Liga Grande. Pero no, dos años antes, en 1869, ya había comenzado el profesionalismo, con los Cincinnati Red Stockings, ya que todos los peloteros cobraban un sueldo por jugar…

Carreraje de colistas.- Los gloriosos Rojos de otras épocas amanecieron ayer con el peor record entre los 30 equipos. Pero celebraban haberles anotado 20 carreras a los Cachorros para final de 20-5. No llegaban tantas veces a home en un juego desde 1999, dos veces, cuando les ganaron 22-3 a los Phillies y 24-12 a los Rockies…

“Causa número uno de los divorcios en el mundo entero, es el matrimonio”… La Pimpi.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

